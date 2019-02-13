NORTH CLARENDON — Will Farwell limped off the court in the second overtime with his team up three points, his night possibly done.
But he came back in time to hit two free throws moments later to restore Mill River’s lead to 46-44 and the Minutemen beat Fair Haven in a defensive battle, 47-44 in double overtime in Marble Valley League basketball Thursday night.
The Minutemen survived some harrowing moments down the stretch of a game which was close for the final three periods and both overtimes. Fair Haven had three shots in one possession to win the game in the first overtime, and two cracks in one possession to tie it after Farwell’s clutch free throws.
Farwell also had a big 3 for 10-5 Mill River which was led by Will Grabowski with 13 points, and Tyler Shelvey and Cole Aines with eight apiece. Aines’ performance was one of the keys for the Minutemen as he played in the stead of injured point guard Aidan Botti.
Fair Haven, 9-6, got 16 points from Aubrey Ramey, 10 from Parker Morse and eight from Andrew Ferrara.
Thursday’s theme was defense as both teams played with playoff fervor from start to finish.
“Both teams played super hard,” said Minuteman coach Jack Rogers. “It’s a huge win. You need to hold court in these D-II rivalry games.”
He was referring to the matchups among Thursday’s teams and Rutland County’s other Division II teams, MSJ and Otter Valley.
The victory avenged a close loss for the Minutemen at Fair Haven.
“I’m just really proud of the way my guys persevered even after we made mistakes,” Rogers said. “Earlier in the year we would have folded up in overtime. Today we kept playing hard.”
Fair Haven fell to 9-6 with its second double-OT loss to a Rutland County foe.
“Otter Valley beat us in double overtime and that was a great high school game, and this was a great game,” said Slaters coach Bob Prenevost. “Once again we came short but we’re going to get better for it: just keep working hard.”
Before falling cold from the field Fair Haven rallied in the fourth period. Ramey hit a trey to close Mill River’s advantage to 37-36 and the teams swapped baskets from there, with Ferrara’s trey knotting things up at 41 apiece with 1:38 left.
After a Minuteman miss, the final moments were spent with Fair Haven spreading the floor before setting up a last shot and Mill River, with fouls to give, fouling to make the Slaters start over again. In the end, Farwell deflected a Slaters pass and Zach Ames picked it off to end regulation time.
The Slaters had three shots in a bunch in the first OT and the Minutemen saw their chance to win it disappear on a turnover. Ferrara had a desperate shot under pressure as the session ended.
Shelvey broke the funk with a trey from the left corner early in the second extra four-minute session. Mill River was looking to extend the lead when the Slaters’ Joey Gannon tipped a pass and Kohlby Murray picked it off, setting up Murray’s game-tying trey.
Farwell made his free throws with 1:03 left and the Slaters came up short on two possessions, the last a desperate heave that resulted in a scramble for a loose rebound and the Slaters fouling with .7 seconds left. Grabowski made the first of two free throws and then missed the second intentionally to kill the clock.
The Minutemen had the only substantial lead in regulation when they got out to a an 11-4 start but Fair Haven won the second period 18-8 and led 25-22 at the half.
Mill River led after three 37-33 after the Minutemen had six steals in the third period. Aines had two of them to go with his four points in transition.
Friday will be an all-county D-II free-for-all, with Fair Haven visiting MSJ and Mill River visiting Otter Valley.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.