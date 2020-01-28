WINDSOR — With 0.09 seconds left Windsor, trailing Mill River, 50-49, had the ball on the side in the offensive zone.
The plan was for Ethan Lawyer to in-bound a lofting pass to Owen Abrahamsen, who would catch the ball in flight and drop it in the basket. However, the inbound pass was short and intercepted by Mill River as the clock ran down.
While Division II Mill River, at 8-4, was the favorite against Windsor team with just one senior and a 3-10 Division III, Minuteman coach Jack Rogers was so worried about the game that he brought some college kids in for a Sunday practice to work on the Windsor press.
“I’m not sure how that worked out,” said Rogers as he cited crucial turnovers in the final minutes. “We panicked. We’ve got to learn to play with composure.”
The final two minutes were hectic as Windsor carved into a six-point Mill River lead, cutting it to 50-49 on an Abrahamsen put back shot with 2.8 seconds left. A timeout stopped the clock, but Mill River looked in good shape with possession. However, the Minutemen couldn’t make a clean play, turning the ball over. and Windsor had a last gasp with 0.09 to go.
The loss was a bit hard to take for Windsor coach Harry Ladue, but he likes the way his team has been picking up the pace even though victories have not resulted in victories.
“We didn’t shoot well in the first half, but we picked it up in the second so I’m comfortable with our progress,” he said. “ We could be a problem for some teams come tournament time.”
Mill River led most of the way, including by nine, 28-19, in the third quarter, but could never put the Yellowjackets away.
Abrahamsen paced all scorers with 22 points while Maison Fortin had 10 Lawyer 8. For Mill RiverTyler Shelvey had 15, Will Frwell 16 and Aidan Botti 10.
On Friday, Windsor will be at MSJ and Mill River will host Springfield.
