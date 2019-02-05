BENNINGTON — Mill River missed eight consecutive free throws down the stretch to allow Mount Anthony to tie the game at 49 at the end of regulation Tuesday night. But the Minutemen played their best of the night in overtime, outscoring the Patriots 11-2 to pull out a 60-51 win in Marble Valley League play.
Aidan Botti scored 17 points to lead the Minutemen. Colby Fox added 11 and Will Grabowski and Tyler Shelvey each added nine.
Gavin Thompson scored 18 to lead the 1-10 Patriots.
Mill River at 9-5 will host Fair Haven on Tuesday.
Windsor 56,
Green Mountain 49
WINDSOR — Robert Slocum scored 17 points to lead Windsor past Green Mountain 56-49 in Marble Valley League play Tuesday night.
“It was a game of runs,” said Windsor coach Harry Ladue. “They would go a run then we would; luckily, ours was the last one.”
Ty Merrill scored 18 to lead the Chieftains, who are now 6-6.
John Cook scored 13 and Owen Abrahamson added 12 for Windsor. Windsor improves to 8-5 and will travel to Woodstock on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Rutland 69, Arlington 35
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland jumped out to a 42-8 halftime lead and cruised home to a 69-35 win over Arlington in MVL basketball Tuesday.
Kiera Pipeling led the Golden Horde with 16 points as Westside improves to 10-4.
Jenee McGee added 12 for the Horde, Kiana Grabowski scored 11 and Elizabeth Bailey added 10.
West Rutland will host Green Mountain on Saturday.
Arlington falls to 6-9.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CSJ 52, Fisher 45
Alayah Sweeney scored 14 points to lead the Fighting Saints as College of St. Joseph topped Fisher 52-45 Tuesday night to improve to 9-11 on the season.
Daija Black added 11 for CSJ and Nakeeya Goodman-Boddie scored nine.
Choon-Hee Che scored 14 points for Fisher, 15-10.
CSJ hosts Green Mountain on Wednesday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Fisher 81, CSJ 55
Giovanni Thompson scored 26 points to lead the the Fisher College Falcons to an 81-55 win over CSJ Tuesday night.
Charles Isaac Jr. scored 26 to lead the Fighting Saints.
CSJ falls to 5-19 and will host Green Mountain College on Wednesday.
Tyson nets fourth
rookie of week award
WATERVILLE, Maine — Colby College freshman Noah Tyson, of Rutland High School, was honored for the fourth time this season as the Maine Men’s Basketball Coaches and Writers Association Rookie of the Week on Tuesday.
Tyson averaged 7.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals against sixth-ranked Williams College and a strong Middlebury College squad. He tied for game-high rebounding honors with 15 against the Panthers on Saturday.
In the latest New England Small College Athletic Conference statistics, Tyson ranks second in the league in assist/turnover ratio (3.9, 62 assists, 16 turnovers), sixth in defensive rebounds (6.1), eighth in minutes played (31.2), and ninth in rebounding (6.1).
Tyson is averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and is shooting about 38 percent from 3-point range.
