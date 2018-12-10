NORTH CLARENDON — There’s a long way to go before Mill River coach Jack Rogers applies the finishing touches on the 2018-19 edition of the Mill River boys basketball team, but all the raw materials he needs look to be on his assembly line.
The Minutemen shook off a 17-0 run that gave Mount Abraham a 44-39 lead in the third period and rolled to a 69-58 victory over the Eagles in both teams’ non-league opener Monday night.
Sophomore point guard Aidan Botti had 14 of his game-high 18 points in the fourth period, which began tied at 46 apiece, and was one of four scorers in double figures for Mill River.
“We were shook, don’t you think?” said Rogers of the Mount Abe run. “I think we were, but we got through it.”
It was a very entertaining game between two teams that are athletic, like to run the floor, shoot 3s and get after it on defense. The contest could have been played with a 12-second shot clock.
It was also a very promising start for a Minutemen team that’s pretty young and took the floor without one of its best players, forward Tyler Shelvey.
But lots of Minutemen stepped up, like senior Zach Ames with 12 points mostly on inside play, Botti, whose three treys in the fourth period helped establish an undentable 62-54 lead, and Will Grabowski with 15 points and Cole Aines with 11.
Mount Abe got 16 from Liam Kelliher, 15 from Logan Rodriguez and 11 from Shain Sargent.
Ames capped a 10-0 run that bridged the second and third periods with a stickback in transition but when Sargent hit a trey and Mill River was tagged with a technical foul, the momentum turned. Three turnovers fed the Mount Abe offense and Kelliher and Rodriguez, a slick guard, had five points apiece.
But Tyler Regula’s bucket broke the spell and the Minutemen finished the period with a 7-2 run.
The teams traded scores that wowed a good-sized crowd in the fourth period. At one point, six of seven possessions produced three points, with Kelliher doing it the old-fashioned way with a driving layup and a free throw and Eben Clifford hitting a trey for the Eagles, Grabowski hitting a very deep 3 for Mill River and Botti making three straight.
After Ames scored in transition and Botti made good on two 1-and-1s, Mill River’s lead was 66-54 with 2:01 left.
Both teams played very aggressive defense and forced mistakes, but Mount Abe’s 20 turnovers and Mill River’s 19 were not a lot considering the pace of play. “I was nervous because there’s a lot of guys playing their first game today,” said Rogers. “But we’re optimistic. It wasn’t an amazing effort, but a win is a win.”
The teams will meet again in Bristol on Dec. 19.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
