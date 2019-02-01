NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River boys basketball coach Jack Rogers had two wishes of his Minutemen: play four quarters of basketball and beat a good team.
The Mill River boys fulfilled his wishes on a freezing Friday when the Minutemen dialed up the defensive intensity, played free-flowing offense and blew past Mount St. Joseph 62-49 in a Marble Valley League Division II showdown at the packed and deafening Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium.
The Minutemen never trailed and built the lead as high as 14 points (51-37) to put away the Mounties.
From Aidan Botti’s trey that opened the scoring until Cole Aines’ layup that closed out the Mill River scorebook, the Minutemen were in command the whole way. MSJ tied it at 4-4 and closed to within one at 19-18 just before the half, but Botti’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer ensured that the Minutemen would go into the intermission riding some strong momentum.
“We’ve lost some close games and other than Burr and Burton we could have won every one of them,” Rogers said. “We’ve been reeling and we’ve been talking about ‘Are we going to grow up and win a close game?’ We needed to make the right plays, make the right decisions and today we did and played four full quarters. It was a great atmosphere.”
Mill River was tenacious on both ends of the floor. The Minutemen drove to the hoop, scored in the paint and hit the 3s. Defensively, the Minutemen were in the Mounties’ jerseys and forced seven turnovers in the first period alone. The Mill River defense was relentless and pretty much closed out MSJ’s scoring in the paint.
MSJ loves the 3-point shot and can make them with surgical accuracy. But on this night, the 3s were daggers to the Mountie cause: live by the 3, die by the 3. MSJ’s attack, which made only four, withered on poor shooting.
“We have shooters all through the lineup and this time the shots weren’t going in,” said Mountie coach Chris Charbonneau. “You have to give Mill River credit; they played a great game. But this team wants to win and right now they are dying to get into the gym and practice. We need to be a little more balanced — work from inside out.”
But it was the Minutemen who were going strong to the hoop and then kicking it out for the 3 when the inside hoop was not available.
While Botti showed the way in the first half, scoring 11 of his team-high 18 points, it was Will Grabowski who lit it up in the second half, pouring in 13 of his 15 points. And then there was Tyler Shelvey, who played a strong two-way game, meshing 14 points, working hard on defense and going strong to the glass.
Senior Logan Montilla kept the Mounties in the game, scoring a game-high 21 points and hauling down seven rebounds with a block and three steals. Leo Carranza chipped in nine points with five rebounds.
The game was intense and at one point emotions threatened to boil over. The trio of veteran officials kept the peace and at one point huddled up with players from each team to cool down the temperature.
“Both teams kind of lost it at times, with the intensity,” Rogers said. “Both teams are going to talk about keeping it classy. But there is a lot of intensity and a lot of heart going both ways. We’re going to play them over there (on Feb. 26) and I expect more of the same. But we came off a tough loss at Fair Haven. I’d love to get both but not getting this one would have been tough to lose. We want to be in the mix.”
Mill River was able to keep command with their aggressive defense and offensive consistency but pulled away by hitting foul shots.
Mill River was 18 of 24 from the line, including 11 of 15 in the fourth quarter. MSJ didn’t have the number of trips to the line and converted only 6 of 11.
MSJ falls to 7-5 and plays OV and Fair Haven next week, while the Minutemen are 8-5 and go to Mount Anthony on Tuesday and host Fair Haven a week later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.