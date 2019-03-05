NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River showed its worth as a No. 4 seed in Tuesday night’s 57-39 victory over Harwood in a Division II first-round boys basketball game. But the Highlanders also showed they are no garden variety No. 13 seed.
The Minutemen carved out a healthy 26-14 lead by halftime before Will Grabowski connected on one of his five 3-pointers right out of the locker room to bump the lead to 15.
It is at that point that No. 13 seeds normally are deflated, but not the Highlanders. They fought back and got the lead down to six when Max Hill drilled a 3-pointer to make it 35-29.
The Minutemen pulled away again, earning a 41-31 lead to take into the fourth quarter. It was then that Grabowski put the game out of reach, canning two quick ones behind the arc to get the lead back to 15.
Grabowski led the Minutemen with 15 points — all 3s. Tyler Shelvey and Aidan Botti followed with 12 each and Will Farwell added nine points.
Will Lapojnte had 15 points and Charlie Zschau added 14 to lead the Highlanders, who finish at 7-13.
“I got good looks. Our ball rotation was good. I couldn’t get those shots without my teammates,” Grabowski said.
The Highlanders came to play. It was 9-9 until Grabowski beat the first-quarter buzzer with a trey.
Then, the Minutemen separated themselves from the Highlanders quickly. When Cole Aines drove the baseline for a hoop, it pushed Mill River’s lead to 23-11.
“They were very scrappy,” Mill River coach Jack Rogers said of the Highlanders. “I think we had more skills than they did but we didn’t get a lot of loose balls. I don’t think we had a loose ball in the first half.”
Grabowski agreed.
“They outhustled us,” the senior guard said.
“We didn’t play our best at all, but we’ll take it,” Rogers said. “Luckily, we had guys hitting their shots.”
The Minutemen came into the playoffs on a high note, playing some of their best basketball of the season. This was Mill River’s sixth win in the last seven games and the lone loss in that stretch was to Division I power Rutland.
The Minutemen will take a 14-7 record into the quarterfinals.
It took some time for Mill River’s offense to get in sync. The team only had two points in the first four minutes and with 4:07 left in the first quarter. His team trailing 3-2, Rogers took a timeout.
Out of the timeout, Grabowski did what he does — he nailed a 3-pointer and the offense seemed to flow much better from there.
“We did not play our best game tonight, but a win is a win,” Grabowski said.
Mill River has gotten a late-season lift from an improving Farwell and once again his presence was felt around the hoop, scoring and rebounding.
“He is a strong kid and he takes up space. He is getting better and better instincts under the rim,” Rogers said.
The Minutemen will be at home again in a quarterfinal against either No. 5 U-32 or No. 12 Mount Abraham, teams that meet on Wednesday.
“We will have to play better in the next game,” Rogers said.
