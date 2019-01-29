Rice dropped out of the top spot and was supplanted by Mount Mansfield in this week's edition of the Rutland Herald / Times Argus boys basketball power rankings after suffering its first loss of the season. MMU, meanwhile, has now won its last nine games.
Look for a lot more movement in the weeks ahead as Division I's upper echelon teams begin meeting on a regular basis.
The biggest move this week was made by streaking Burr and Burton, gaining two spots to No. 6 with seven wins in the last eight outings.
This week's top 10:
1. Mount Mansfield (2nd last week) 9-1. The farther we get into the season, the more impressive was Rutland's win over the Cougars in Week 1.
2. Rice (1) 8-1. The effect of one key injury was demonstrated by the Green Knights' loss to a so-so South Burlington team.
3. Rutland (3) 9-3. The gritty Raiders are 2-0 since Jamison Evans went down. Their game at Burlington on Tuesday was postponed but they have a tough test at Brattleboro on Friday.
4. St. Johnsbury (5) 7-3. The Hilltoppers romped at CVU and look like they are back on track.
5. CVU (4) 6-4. The Redhawks need to beat at least one of the teams ahead of them before the tournament rolls around.
6. Burr and Burton (8) 9-3. The Bulldogs are on the rise but big indicators will be their games against Rutland and Brattleboro.
7. Brattleboro (7) 6-6. Colonels have been pretty much treading water recently.
8. Burlington (6) 5-4. One of the division's most consistently inconsistent teams.
9. Essex (9) 5-5. If only the Hornets could have closed it out at St. Johnsbury.
10. Lamoille (out) 8-2. The D-II Lancers have won seven in a row including a win over divisional rival Lake Region.
Division II: 1. Lamoille 2. MSJ 3. U-32 4. Otter Valley 5. Mill River
Division III: 1. Hazen 2. Williamstown 3. Thetford 4. Windsor 5. Green Mountain
Division IV: 1. Poultney 2. Proctor 3. Danville 4. Twin Valley 5. Twinfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.