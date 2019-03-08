If Bobby Thomson's 1951 home run is The Shot Heard 'Round the World, then Logan Montilla's buzzer-beating 37-foot heave to lift Mount St. Joseph past Fair Haven, 41-38, has to at least be The Shot Heard 'Round the State. His extra long 3-pointer sends the No. 1 Mounties into the Division II boys basketball semifinals at Barre Auditorium.
Fair Haven's Parker Morse had just tied the game at 38-38 on two free throws with 7.1 seconds remaining.
The Mounties got the ball up the floor quickly and Montilla let it go from 37 feet away and it went through the hoop with time expired.
"I just knew I had to get that last shot. I had to do it for my seniors," Montilla said. "It felt good when it left, but I didn't know."
It was an amazing game from beginning to end with neither team able to separate itself from the other. Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost, whose Slaters held Otter Valley to just 14 points in the opening round, got the slow scoring game that he wanted.
Fair Haven took an 18-14 lead into halftime.
"They were playing perfect defense," Montilla said. "At the half we talked about running our offense better."
Montilla led all scorers with 22 points and three 3-point field goals.
Maddox Traynor had just six points but they were on two 3s, and each came at a crucial time.
The first one came right out of the halftime locker room, slicing the lead to 18-17 and getting the Mounties going in a third quarter that saw them overtake the Slaters.
Traynor's second trey came late in the third quarter and gave the Mounties some breathing room, 27-22.
Things were looking good for the Mounties when Logan Starling drilled a 3-pointer with five minutes left in the game to give the Mounties the biggest lead of the night, 35-26.
But the Slaters weren't done. Joey Gannon made a shot in the lane and then banked another off the glass. Cam Coloutti was the trailer on a missed layup and he tipped it in to pull the Slaters within one, 35-34.
Then, Montilla came up with a gigantic play, stealing the ball and going the length of the floor for a layup to put the Mounties up by three with 1:15 remaining.
Fair Haven had to commit a number of fouls just to get into the bonus and stop the clock. They achieved that with 43 ticks left.
Montilla made one of two free throws to cushion the lead to 38-34 with 36.6 seconds left. Kohlby Murray's putback made it 38-36 with 24.3 to go.
The Mounties then opened the door by missing two free throws and Morse made both of his to knot the score, sending the large Slater fan contingent into a frenzy.
It only set the stage for Montilla.
Gannon led the Slaters with 10 points. Murray had nine, and Coloutti and Aubrey Ramey six apiece.
MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau gave freshman big man Jake Williams a start and he responded. It didn't take him long, either. He was fouled on a putback attempt and made both free throws a couple of minutes into the game.
"Jake Williams did not play like a freshman in his first playoff start," Charbonneau said.
"We also got a great game from Keegan Chadburn. He played great defense on Gannon.
"Fair Haven played great defense. They made us work for everything."
The Mounties could have made it a little easier on themselves with better shooting from the line, where they were just 6 of 14.
The Slaters went 5 of 6 at the stripe.
The No. 1 Mounties will take a 17-5 record to Barre.
The No. 9 Slaters finish at 12-10.
"Yesterday was the best practice of the year. I am so proud of these guys," Charbonneau said.
The Mounties will meet No. 4 Mill River on Monday at Barre Auditorium in the Division II semifinal at 8:15 p.m.
"That should have been the final. I don't know how you can top that," MSJ Athletic Director Dan Elliott said.
That said it all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.