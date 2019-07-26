MONTPELIER — The NECBL All-Star Game is Sunday and the Mountaineers have lots of talent on the Northern Division team roster this year. Representing the Mountaineers are Ryan Murphy, Austin Gauthier, Alec Huertas, Nick Degennaro and Cam Climo. Pregame ceremonies are scheduled for 5:10 p.m.
Huertas, Gauthier and Murphy each have some thoughts going into Sunday’s big matchup. Here’s a look into how each player is feeling, and how they hope to contribute to the game:
Alec Huertas
Huertas, a right-handed pitcher from Long Island University, has recorded 35 strikeouts over 36 innings. He’s only walked 11 batters, and has a mean arm. He’s ready for Sunday, and is honored to have been selected.
“It feels good,” Huertas said. “You come here in the summer, expecting to learn a lot, and just try to put up the best outings and performances you can. So coming out and knowing you’re playing against some of the best guys in the country as far as D-I (Division I) schools and stuff, even D-II and D-III, it’s cool to be on the team and just bring that back to your school. It’s a good feeling.”
Huertas will be on the mound for part of the game, so he’s hoping to contribute a lot this weekend.
“I think that you get a guy who just comes in and does what he can do — does his thing, doesn’t care who he’s throwing against, you’re going to get the same pitcher every time and be dominant with it,” Huertas said.
The annual all-star game can be nerve-racking for many players; many scouts from the MLB are present and taking notes, and it’s the time to show what one can do. Huertas isn’t too nervous, and is looking to enjoy the moment.
“I’m all excited for it,” Huertas said. “You know, the home field, having the home crowd come out and support, all the guys watching, (there’s) no reason to be nervous. It’s what we do, so all excitement.”
Austin Gauthier
Gauthier, from Hofstra University, is known for his aggressive base-running. He’s had 44 hits in 39 games, has stolen 16 bases so far this season, and hasn’t been caught once. Gauthier is prepared for the game, and is excited to have been picked for the Northern Division team.
“It’s a great opportunity, and I’m very grateful for it,” Gauthier said.
“I’m just gonna play as hard as I can,” he said, “do what I do, and hopefully I can raise some eyebrows.”
Gauthier is both excited and nervous for the big game, but the fun outweighs the potential fear.
“I think there’s always a little nerves that go into it,” Gauthier said, “you’re surrounding yourself with the best ball players in this league. It’s more excitement, I would say.”
Regarding expectations, Gauthier is going into the game with an open mind.
“I’m honestly just going to try and enjoy it,” he said.
Ryan Murphy
A right-handed pitcher hailing from Le Moyne College, Murphy is going to be a force to be reckoned with in Sunday’s game. He has recorded 43 strikeouts and issued only 12 walks across 41 innings of work on the mound. He’s grateful to have been picked for the team, and is excited for what lies ahead this weekend.
“It is an honor,” he said. “There’s a lot of great players in this league, and I’m from a D-II school and I’m going up against a bunch of D-I guys, and I’m just really thankful and grateful that I’m able to compete at this level, for sure.”
Murphy has a specific goal in mind for what he wants to accomplish on Sunday.
“I’m trying to go in there and get three Ks (strikeouts), and then try and throw my fastballs high as you can possibly go velocity-wise,” he said. “(I’m) just trying to go in there and dominate. Do the best I can, try out for the scouts, and just try and win a game.”
Murphy is feeling both excitement and nervousness thinking about facing some of America’s hottest college hitters.
“Like I said, there’s a bunch of good D-I players here, and now you’re facing the best ones. But I’m very excited, because now I get to show off to a bunch of scouts here, and show them what I can do,” he said.
The scouts are known for having their radar guns at the ready to measure how fast the NECBL’s best pitchers can throw. Murphy is looking to mostly throw his fastball, but will also throw his curveball, slider and/or changeup if they’re working on Sunday.
“I’ve gotta show them all that I can bring,” he said, “so I’m not just gonna go out there and throw just fastballs, but I’m gonna go out there and pitch the way I pitch and do what I do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.