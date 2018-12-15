MILTON — Mount St. Joseph picked up its first win of the boys basketball season, stopping last year's Division II runner-up, Milton, in a convincing 67-51 victory Saturday.
"I feel pretty good about the win, especially after our loss to Burr and Burton," said Mountie coach Chris Charbonneau after getting his first victory as MSJ varsity coach.
"We played with real energy and effort. I want to mention freshman Andre Prunty (six points), he had a great game."
Logan Montilla led the Green Wave with 28 points and Maddox Traynor added 19 on the strength of five 3-pointers.
Ian Jennings scored 29 points for Milton.
MSJ continues its six-game road trip to start the season Tuesday, facing Springfield in the first round of the Green Mountain Tip-Off Tournament.
BOYS HOCKEY
Burr and Burton 6, Rutland 3
MANCHESTER — Joey McCoy and Jacob Mulak had a pair of goals apiece and Burr and Burton topped Rutland High School 6-3 despite being outshot by the Raiders 29-20 Saturday.
"We got into a hole to start and in the second period (down 3-1) we had a lot of opportunities that we didn't finish," said Raiders coach Chris Adams after his team fell to 0-2.
Turnovers and poor coverage in front of goalie Shailer Evans (14 saves) hindered the Raiders' effort.
Ethan Simmons had 26 saves for the Bulldogs.
Eren Cetin, Ryan Melen and Ethan Coarse scored for Rutland. Noah Crossman had two assists and Toby Jakubowski and Eric Brewer one apiece.
The Raiders have a week off to prepare for next Saturday's home opener against Stowe.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 43, Colby-Sawyer 41
NEW LONDON, N.H. — The Castleton University women's basketball team picked up a win in its final outing before the holiday break on Friday afternoon, knocking off former North Atlantic Conference opponent Colby-Sawyer by a final score of 43-41 in a tight non-conference battle.
Brooke Raiche and Ajla Medic each dropped 10 points for the Spartans (7-3), while Raiche added seven rebounds and three assists. Katlyn Toomey and Tessa Davenport added seven and six rebounds for the Spartans, respectively.
Mackenzie Buzzell led Colby-Sawyer (5-4) with 11 points. Joslin Wainwright added 10 points, five rebounds and a pair of blocks while Tianna Sugars and Kristen Donaghey added nine points apiece for the Chargers.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
University of Saint Joseph 65, Castleton 55
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Castleton fell to Saint Joseph of Connecticut 65-55 Saturday, dropping to 3-7.
Castleton was within four points with 12 minutes to play but went cold until the three-minute mark, but by then they were down 15.
Tank Roberson scored 14 points for the Spartans and Casey Belade had 13.
Mike Sagay had 16 points for the Bluejays.
Green Mountain 72, VTC 67
POULTNEY — Green Mountain held off a tenacious Vermont Tech team to hold onto a 72-67 victory in the Eagle Dome on Saturday.
Duane Goodman scored 20 points and Sean Laflore had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles.
Drake Perry scored 22 for VTC.
The win brings the Eagles to 7-3 with one game left before the holiday break.
CORRECTION
The name of an Arlington girls basketball player was misspelled in a game account in Saturday's edition. The player, Schuylar Nolan, had 11 points in a victory over Black River.
