A 7-2 hole was not the way Mount St. Joseph was looking for its Senior Night to begin. That pace was far from the way it ended.
MSJ paused, turned on the defensive jets, then dominated the final 30 minutes against Mill River in a 68-56 Marble Valley League victory Monday night at Martin McDonough Gymnasium.
The victory fortified MSJ's status as the top-ranked Division II team in the state, bumped its record to 14-5 and soothed a little chip on the Mounties' shoulder that the Minutemen might have created with a 62-49 victory in North Clarendon earlier this season.
MSJ is now 4-1 in its rivalry games against Mill River, Fair Haven and Otter Valley, and can finish with the outright claim to county supremacy with a win at Otter Valley on Friday. Mill River is 4-2 in those games and fell to 12-7 overall.
"I think my guys took it personal against (Mill River) because we want to (establish) ourselves as the best Division II team in this area," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau. "We just get up to play those games."
Logan Montilla had 22 points, Maddox Traynor 17 and Logan Starling 14 for MSJ, which bulled into the lead with its defense and transition play and built or sustained its lead with treys; MSJ shot 10 for 18 from 3-point range, with Starling and Traynor popping in four apiece and Montilla two more.
MSJ also had 30 points inside, on transition offense and some slick interior passing to set up layups. Mill River had 26 points in the paint but MSJ shot the ball better overall.
It didn't start that way, with Will Grabowski (10 points) and Tyler Shelvey hitting layups and Aidan Botti (nine points) nailing a trey to get Mill River off to its 7-2 start. MSJ stumbled out of the gate with two quick giveaways.
But the bulk of the first period was won by MSJ with a 9-0 run (which grew to 13-0 in the second period) as the Mounties closed out with a 11-7 lead, sparked by Starling and Montilla steals and a five-second call for another turnover. MSJ picked up its pace to match Mill River's aggressiveness and started its rally with three straight transition baskets.
Mill River had 18 turnovers: hardly a terrible night. But MSJ had just eight, with a mere two in the second half when Mill River was playing catchup.
"I've been preaching all year that when we play defense we're a much better team," said Charbonneau. "It sparks our offense and gives us transition scores and gets our shooters going, even our big guys.
"We played good team defense tonight, much better than we played at Mill River."
MSJ upped its lead to 15-7 before a Shelvey trey broke the spell but the Mounties finished the second period with a 12-5 run with Traynor accounting for seven points.
MSJ led 48-34 after a very entertaining third period where the teams traded five treys in the final minutes. Mill River's Zach Ames (17 points) rifled in three straight to counter 3s by Starling and Montilla but the Minutemen were swimming against the tide; MSJ opened the fourth period with Traynor hitting two more for a 56-34 lead, and when Mill River rallied to close to within 10 points, Starling hit two more treys and Montilla another.
Both teams close out the regular season on Friday, when MSJ will attempt a season's sweep at Otter Valley. Mill River, the second-ranked team coming into Monday's play, hosts Windsor looking to nail down a top-four ranking and the potential two home playoff games that come with it.
