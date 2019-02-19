Julia Lee scored 12 points to lead Mount St. Joseph to a 41-37 victory over Green Mountain in girls Marble Valley League basketball action Tuesday at Martin McDonough Gymnasium.
“They were two evenly-matched teams,” said Mountie coach G.J. Garrow. “We played excellent defense.”
Sophie Markowski added nine for MSJ as the Mounties improve to 14-4 with their 12th straight victory. Mount St. Joseph will host West Rutland on Thursday.
Paige Karl scored 10 points for the Chieftains (14-4).
West Rutland 65, Black River 17
WEST RUTLAND — Elizabeth Bailey scored 13 points for West Rutland as the Golden Horde topped Black River 65-17 in Marble Valley League basketball Tuesday.
Kiana Grabowski added 10 for the 14-5 Golden Horde.
Black River is 1-16.
West Rutland travels to MSJ Thursday night for an important Division IV matchup.
Twin Valley 56, Mid-Vermont Christian 49
QUECHEE — Jarrett Niles scored 19 points and Maria Page scored a career-high 13 as Twin Valley upset Mid-Vermont Christian 56-49 Tuesday night.
Haley Goodwin scored 21 points for Mid-Vermont as they drop to 13-5.
Kaitlin Longe and Katie Boyd each added eight points for 5-14 Twin Valley.
Twin Valley will host Bellows Falls on Thursday for its final regular-season game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 68, Woodstock 37
FAIR HAVEN — Aubrey Ramey scored 12 points to lead Fair Haven past a depleted Woodstock team 68-37 Tuesday night.
Woodstock had only seven players available while the Slaters had 10 out of 12 players score.
Zack Ellis added 10 points for Fair Haven. The Slaters improved to 10-7 and will host Otter Valley on Friday.
Woodstock falls to 6-10.
MSJ 86, Hartford 52
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — MSJ cruised to a 86-52 victory over Hartford on Tuesday, upping the Mounties’ record to 12-5.
Logan Montilla led the Mounties with 36 points and Maddox Traynor added 15 in the MVL meeting.
“We played good team basketball,” said Mountie coach Chris Charbonneau. “It was a good win on the road.”
Dylan Morse scored 12 and Shay Bean added 10 for Hartford (2-15).
MSJ hosts Windsor on Friday.
Poultney 71, Black River 42
LUDLOW — Heith Mason scored 17 points and Levi Haviland added 16 as Poultney topped Black River 71-42 on Monday night.
Poultney, 10-6, and Black River, 1-15, play again in Poultney Wednesday night.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CSJ drops two
BABSON PARK, Fla. — College of St. Joseph opened its baseball season on Tuesday by dropping a doubleheader to Webber International, 13-4 and 14-0.
CORRECTION
A score of a girls basketball game reported in Tuesday’s edition was incorrect. The score was Proctor 49, Poultney 23.
