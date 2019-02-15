Call it poise. Or composure. Maybe, cool. Mount St. Joseph’s Maddox Traynor has it well beyond his sophomore standing and it showed through in the Mounties’ 53-48 victory over Fair Haven in Friday night’s boys basketball game at Martin McDonough Gymnasium.
Traynor made both of his free throws with 29.8 seconds left to bump the score to 51-48 and then dropped in two more with 11 seconds to go to make it a two-possession game.
“I have been in this situation a lot before. We have been in these situations in AAU a lot,” Traynor said.
It was the same close game right to the end that has stamped so many of this year’s contests when MSJ, Fair Haven, Otter Valley or Mill River get together.
Parker Morse had a hoop with two minutes remaining to give Fair Haven a 48-46 lead, but Logan Montilla answered with a 3-point field goal for the Mounties with 1:10 left to put them in front 49-48 with 1:10 showing on the clock.
That winning bucket was three of 20 points for Montilla’s output.
The Mounties had to do it with their leading rebounder Leo Carranza spending a good deal of time on the bench, as he was tagged with his second personal before the first quarter was half over.
The game also marked the return of Fair Haven’s 1,000-point scorer Cam Coloutti, who has missed more than half the season. His minutes were limited, but he scored seven points and was a catalyst for the offense with his passing.
“Having Coloutti back is going to make them better. He is a difference maker and he makes the players around him better,” MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said.
The Slaters drop to 9-7 after starting the campaign at 6-0.
Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost said before the game that he would work Coloutti into the lineup as the night went on. If there was some rust, there wasn’t much of it.
The Slaters will have some work to do if they are to secure a home playoff game. Fair Haven entered the evening at No. 9 in the state Division II standings.
The Mounties, 11-5, are trying to protect a top-four seed. They came into the night at No. 4.
MSJ started fast, fashioning a 17-11 lead, but Fair Haven’s Joey Gannon nailed a 3-point field goal way beyond the arc to beat the first-quarter buzzer and make it 17-14.
The teams went to halftime tied at 25 and it looked likely the Slaters were in for another battle, just as they had the night before when they fell in double overtime at Mill River.
The third quarter only confirmed that as the Slaters and Mounties went at one another like heavyweight fighters. Traynor’s 3-pointer put the Mounties into a 31-30 lead but Coloutti answered to put the Slaters in front.
Kohlby Murray rang up a fast break layup for the Slaters to give them a four-point cushion but nobody was going to get comfortable in this one. Montilla scored with a floater and then drilled a 3-pointer to recapture the lead for MSJ, 36-35.
The Mounties took a 38-35 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Gannon scored on a putback to draw the Slaters even but Andre Prunty, who had been quiet all night, connected on a big trey for MSJ.
That’s the way it went until Montilla nailed his big trey to give MSJ the lead for good and Traynor salted it away with his work at the stripe.
Montilla led all scorers with his 20. Traynor followed with nine and Logan Starling (two 3s) and Carranza chipped in six apiece for the Mounties.
Gannon led the Slaters with 16, Morse had 14 and Coloutti seven.
“MSJ played hard and our kids played hard. It was a great high school basketball game,” Prenevost said.
Charbonneau loved the lift he got from his bench when the Mounties had to compensate for the absence of Carranza. He praised Keegan Chadburn and Jake Williams for their contributions in that role.
Williams, a freshman post player, made an immediate impact, scoring on a couple of putbacks.
“The biggest thing for Jake Williams will be consistency,” Charbonneau said. “He is in the gym a half-hour early before practice focusing on finishing the putbacks.”
