Mount St. Joseph boys basketball fans are accustomed to seeing Leo Carranza soar, grabbing rebounds off the offensive and defensive glass and keeping balls alive to give his teammates second-chance opportunities. Friday night, they saw him score. He nailed three 3-point field goals on the way to 13 points in MSJ’s 52-36 victory over Otter Valley.
Logan Montilla led the Mounties with 21 points, including nine in the opening quarter, and Maddox Traynor added 12 on four 3-pointers.
“I don’t know what got into me tonight,” Carranza said. “I am not a shooter and I don’t look to shoot. I think of myself as a garbage man.
“But tonight was a big game and I stepped up.”
It was a very big game, a pivotal one in the Division II state standings with the Otters coming to town ranked ahead of the Mounties with a 10-5 record and six-game winning streak.
The victory hiked MSJ’s record to 9-5.
The first points of the game were a 3-point field goal that came from the fluid shooting stroke of Traynor.
Perhaps it was fitting that the first bucket came from behind the arc because in the JV game, Mike Stark’s OV squad made a mind-boggling 16 3-pointers in a 79-35 victory, and one was a 75-foot heave to beat the halftime buzzer by Dylan Gaboriault.
Montilla scored the remainder of MSJ’s points in that opening quarter and the Mounties took a 12-10 lead into the second stanza.
Tyler Rowe connected on a 3-pointer to give the Otters a 15-14 lead, the last lead OV would have all night.
Andre Prunty’s 3 put the Mounties back on top before stretching the lead to 25-18 by halftime.
A large crowd jammed the Martin McDonough Gym, many anticipating a down-to-the-wire finish that marks so many of the boys Division II games featuring Rutland County rivals MSJ, Otter Valley, Fair Haven and Mill River.
But the Mounties tore that script up in the third quarter. Carranza played a major role in MSJ stretching away from the Otters in that stanza.
Otter Valley’s Delshon Norwood got the first bucket of the half but then Carranza nailed a 3-pointer, Montilla rang up another with a drive to the hoop, Carranza made two free throws and then got an inside hoop. Suddenly, the lead had ballooned to 34-20 and OV coach Greg Hughes called a timeout.
The Mounties extended the lead to 17 at one point (39-22) on a 3 from Maddox.
The Otters sliced it to 11 by the end of the quarter but the Mounties would not open a window for a comeback. Traynor and Carranza made 3s early in the fourth and that pretty much put this one in the books.
Carranza stands an even 6 feet tall but plays much bigger. He was a tough matchup all night inside for the Otters.
Carranza acknowledged the games against Rutland County rivals are special, but none more so than any other game.
“Every game is a big game. It doesn’t matter if we are playing against a Division I or Division IV team. We just go out and play our game and do what we can do,” he said.
The Mounties got the lead to as much as 19 at one juncture in the final quarter.
Rowe led the Otters with 12 points and Dylan Mackie followed with nine. Hard-working post player Kameron Strickland added six and had a couple of blocked shots.
“We had great energy,” MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said. “We have guys who can score and that is all well and good, but we have been focusing on getting energy on the defensive end.”
The catalyst for that was Joey Giancola.
Giancola has started the last two games and he has brought a work ethic and energy to that end of the floor that has given the Mounties a boost.
“If we are going to go where we want to go, we have to defend,” Charbonneau said.
Carranza so successfully launching the 3-ball was no surprise to Charbonneau, who sees it frequently in practice.
“Leo is more than capable of shooting the 3,” Charbonneau said. “He has been a big part of what we do every day. He has become a leader on the floor in practice.”
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.