Poultney has a new girls varsity soccer program and with that comes learning some cold, hard facts about the game — it is not always enough to dominate the match. The Blue Devils had a mammoth territorial advantage against Mount St. Joseph on Tuesday and also outshot the Mounties by a considerable margin only to lose 2-0.
The Mounties didn't unload nearly as many shots, but two of Sienna Diezel's went into the net.
"The first goal gave us the momentum to keep pushing," Diezel said.
Diezel banged home both of her goals in the first half.
"We had to keep pushing in the second half and play the game as if (it) was nothing to nothing," Diezel said.
The Blue Devils shot hard, wide and high. And often, Hannah Webster, Hannah Welch, Kassidy Mack, Julianna Farley, Kaitlyn DeBonis and Kaydyn L'Esperance all had threatening shots on goal. Mack and Welch tested MSJ keeper Jillian Perry repeatedly.
Often they were just off the mark, but when they were on target, Perry came up big.
"Jillian Perry has been just phenomenal. I don't think there is a goalie in our league who has a percentage of saving shots the way she has," MSJ coach Lori Patterson said.
Diezel's first goal came with 16:06 left in the half. She put it on a line and Poultney keeper Kat Scribner did not have time to react to the ball well to her left.
Diezel struck again and it wasn't long after her first one. This time it was a well-struck ball that hugged the ground, pushing the score to 2-0, 13:13 before the half.
The Devils spent the rest of the day trying to answer and they came close time and again. Welch slid a pass to Webster and she banged it off the crossbar.
Welch made another nice run and touched off a shot that sailed just wide.
The Blue Devils had another deep run but Ellie Tracy thwarted it with a stellar defensive play.
Welch unloaded a hard shot that grazed the top of the crossbar.
That is the way it went all day with the Blue Devils having the better of the play and attacking with gusto until the final horn.
It wasn't as though the Mounties did not have any offensive forays. Diezel made two legitimate bids for the hat trick and Lucy Gallo had a couple of shots on goal.
The Mounties also had some chances off Tianna Gallipo's well struck left-footed corner kicks. Gallipo was a catalyst for the offense, making some nice runs and deftly distributing the ball.
Erika Woodbury nearly got the Devils back into the game with a run deep into the box, working herself into a one-on-one situation with Perry. But the MSJ goalie made one of her many outstanding plays of the day, sprinting out and getting a piece of the ball to deter the threat.
"Sienna is starting to get some confidence," Patterson said.
"Their offense just outplayed us. We finally started to make some connections late in the second half."
It was a difficult opener for the Mounties on the road against Proctor on Saturday where they had to play much of the game two players down.
Getting in the win column can only be good for the Mounties' psyche.
The 0-2 Blue Devils could also take something positive away from this one. If they can own the territorial advantage the way they did on MSJ's Abatiell Field, something has got to go their way eventually.
