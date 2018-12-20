CHESTER — The Mount St. Joseph boys put together their best outing of the year and routed Green Mountain 68-29 in the title game of the Green Mountain Tournament on Thursday.
“It was the first game of the year we decided we wanted to play defense,” said coach Chris Charbonneau. “The boys played 32 minutes of basketball.”
The halfcourt man-to-man was in full swing as the Mounties, 3-1, roared to a 34-9 halftime lead.
Logan Montilla led a balanced effort with 15 points, Maddox Traynor added 13 and Leo Carranza 10. Traynor and Montilla had three 3s apiece.
It was also the first start for 6-foot-4 freshman Jake Williams, who had six points and double figures in rebounds.
“He was a little nervous but he did a good job,” Charbonneau said.
Dylan McCarthy had 11 points to lead the 2-1 Chieftains.
MSJ has eight days off before heading to Brattleboro next Friday, the fifth game of a six-game road swing to start the season.
Springfield 57, Twin Valley 49
CHESTER — There could be even more bounce in their step than usual when practice resumes after the Springfield Cosmos’ 57-49 victory over Twin Valley in the consolation round of the Green Mountain Tournament on Thursday.
Springfield charged back from a 26-17 halftime deficit for its first victory of the year. Damian Warner led the way on the scoresheet with 27 points and Noah Zierfus added 20. Warner had 19 points and Zierfus 13 in the second half.
“These kids work hard every day in practice and it’s nice to see it result in a win instead of another close loss,” said coach Mike Ruppel.
Twin Valley, 1-3, scored 18 points in the first period with 13 coming in transition. But the Cosmos worked hard to get back on defense in the second half, when they also improved their shot selection and defensive rebounding.
“It’s a given that these kids are going to keep competing,” Ruppel said.
Owen Thibodeau and Dylan Merrow were big contributors with tough defense off the bench in the second half.
Dylan Howe led the Wildcats with 21 points.
The Cosmos go into a long break and will next play at Oxbow on Jan. 3.
Arlington 53, Poultney 48
POULTNEY — A furious comeback effort by Poultney fell short in a 53-48 loss to Arlington in Marble Valley League play Thursday.
Jack Lane had 14 points and Chase Hoyt 11 to lead 1-1 Arlington, which led 35-14 at the half.
Heith Mason had a huge night for the Blue Devils, with 22 points and double-digit rebounds. Levi Haviland added 16.
Poultney came out lacking intensity and missed many inside chances and paid the price, falling to 2-1.
“We started real slow and it was a great start by them. Hopefully our kids get it now,” said coach Bob Coloutti.
Poultney pressed its way back into the contest in the second half, paring the lead to eight points early in the third period, and was within a bucket with 1:30 to go.
“I was proud of their effort in the second half,” Coloutti said. “We get one practice and then we’re at Bellows Falls Saturday.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Green Mountain 48, MSJ 37
CHESTER — The Green Mountain High School girls won their own holiday tournament with a 48-37 victory over MSJ on Thursday, upping their record to 3-1 and dropping the Mounties to 2-3.
Rachel Guerra led the Chieftains with 13 points, Paige Karl added 11 and Maya Lewis had eight.
Julia Lee, Sophie Markowski and Tiana Gallipo had 11 each for MSJ.
Otter Valley 47, Middlebury 33
BRANDON — Alia Edmunds scored 15 points to lead Otter Valley past Middlebury 47-33 Thursday night.
“We missed a lot of easy shots in the first half,” said Otter coach Kelly Trayah. “We were only 8 for 36 shooting.”
Otter Valley got it together with Alice Keith scoring seven with 15 rebounds and Livia Bernhardt adding 10 points as the Otters improved to 2-2.
Otter Valley will be at West Rutland a week from Friday.
CORRECTION
A photograph appearing on the lead page of Thursday’s sports section misidentified a Rutland High School girls hockey player. The player is Ella Beraldi.
