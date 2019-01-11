According to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association website, Sean Dillon is the only Mount St. Joseph boys basketball player to score 40 points in a game, dropping that number on Rutland High in 1989. Logan Montilla likely could have joined him on Friday night in MSJ’s 83-40 rout of Mount Anthony.
Montilla finished with 30 but played less than three-fourths of the game. He went out with 2:50 left in the third quarter and did not return.
Montilla connected on six 3-point field goals and the Mounties had 14 treys as a team.
Logan Starling had 17 points for the Mounties, 14 coming in the second half. Maddox Traynor followed with 15 points and had three 3s.
But the aspect of the Mounties’ game that should not get lost amidst the scoring extravaganza was their team play. Traynor had some eye-popping passes for assists but so did most of his teammates at one time or another.
It made for an enjoyable evening for the home crowd that had been waiting a long time to see their Mounties at Martin McDonough Gymnasium. This was their first game at home this season after carving out a 4-2 record on the road.
“It took a toll on us, being on the road,” Montilla said. “It was great to get the feeling of our home crowd. It’s so much better.”
The Patriots actually won the first quarter, 12-11.
But once the Mounties threw their game into gear, it was no contest. The Mounties outscored the Bennington gang 30-12 in the second quarter to take a 41-23 halftime lead.
Montilla had 23 points and five treys in the bank by the half.
Traynor nailed two 3s and Starling and Montilla one each in the third quarter. When the fourth quarter began, the Mounties had an insurmountable lead, 61-33.
Everyone contributed including freshman big man Jake Williams, who rebounded effectively and played outstanding interior defense. Leo Carranza had some glittering passes that led to hoops, as did Andre Prunty.
“We are starting to get more chemistry,” Montilla said.
MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau concurred.
“We are coming together as a team. They are making each other better and not just making themselves better,” Charbonneau said.
Despite the big lead, the Mounties kept their intensity, something that pleased Charbonneau because it has been a focus since MSJ let down after a good start against Brattleboro.
“That is something we have talked about for two weeks. Playing with intensity all the time,” the first-year coach said.
He also liked the unselfish play of his team, not only sharing the ball on the floor, but being good teammates when on the bench.
“We have talked about cheering while on the bench and being a teammate,” Charbonneau said.
The Mounties will take a 5-2 record down to Arlington on Wednesday. Both losses came against Division I teams, Burr and Burton Academy and Brattleboro.
The Patriots fell to 1-7.
The Mounties came out with full-court pressure and it created the energy that they were able to feed off all night.
Montilla meshed a 3-pointer for the first points of the second quarter to make it 14-12 and MAU never saw the lead again.
“When we play together, I don’t think there is anyone we can’t beat,” Montilla said.
Charbonneau was going to insert Montilla into the lineup for the fourth quarter to help lead the younger players in the game who don’t get a lot of playing time.
“He said, ‘No, I’m good, coach.’ That’s him growing and being unselfish. He wanted the younger guys to have a chance to play,” Charbonneau said.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.