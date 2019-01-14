Monday night, last year's Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team was honored for its state championship before the current edition of the program went out and played like champions, dismantling Leland & Gray 41-25.
The players on the 2017-18 title team who are not on this year's squad all came back to be a part of the pregame ceremony, which saw the championship banner unfurled for the crowd to see.
The Mounties have won four consecutive titles and Lyndsey Elms was part of two of them. This season, she is playing for rival Proctor.
"The first one was special because I got to play with my sister (Shannon Elms) on that team," Lyndsey said.
Last year's championship had their own magic to it because the MSJ team from the previous season had graduated nine seniors.
"We lost Jenna Eaton and all those seniors," Angela Perry said. "It was a lot for us to handle. It was the result of all the hard work we put in."
Perry transferred to Rutland High this year and is moving to Massachusetts this week.
"I hope they can keep it going this year. I wish them well," Perry said.
Tiana Gallipo, a freshmen on this year's team, believes another crown is possible.
"I think we have the potential to go all the way if we keep working and playing like we are," Gallipo said.
It was the fourth consecutive victory for MSJ (6-4) and the fourth straight loss for 2-7 Leland & Gray.
Players on last year's team, who are not on the current one, like Elms, Perry, Lucy Gallo, Emily Rappeno, Kristen Elliott and Sophia Tedesco were all back for the festivities and introduced to the crowd.
Players on this year's team who were on the 2018 squad were also introduced: Sophie Markowski, Ella Paquin, Julia Lee, Selina Wilbur and Miracle Wood.
Then the official threw up the ball and the Mounties couldn't rest on their championship resume for the next 32 minutes. They did just fine.
The Rebels did their best to put a damper on the celebration, playing well throughout the opening period to take a 9-7 lead. Rebel coach Terry Merrow had to like what he saw as his team threaded the ball inside for high percentage shots.
Then, the Mounties asserted themselves. The Rebels did not score in the second quarter and MSJ took a 16-9 lead to the locker room.
Lee put an exclamation point on that second stanza, closing it out by scoring off a beautiful spin move.
Lee led the Mounties with 16 points, scoring 14 of them in the middle two quarters.
Lee came out for the second half by picking up where she left off. Her two quick buckets bumped the score to 20-9 and the Rebels were never in the game again.
MSJ had the game put away by the end of the third quarter, 35-14, and Mountie coach G.J. Garrow sprinkled his lineup liberally with reserves the entire fourth quarter.
"We had good energy tonight," Garrow said.
Markowski followed Lee in scoring for the Mounties with eight points. It was a balanced attack with nine different players scoring.
Markowski and Paquin did most of the work on the boards and Rory Carrara also grabbed her share of rebounds during her time on the floor.
Leading the Rebels was Sydney Hescock with 12 points. Skye Richardson added six and Arin Bates four.
MSJ took a 3-0 lead with Gallipo connecting from beyond the arc, but then the Rebels answered by playing their best stretch of basketball of the night through that opening stanza.
Gallipo said, as a freshman, she is motivated by seeing the past champions honored.
"It's nice to see them come back and to know that they still care and that they support us," Gallipo said.
That goes for former teammate Elms, who now plays against the Mounties in the maroon of the Proctor Phantoms.
"At the end of the day, we are all still friends," Gallipo said.
The Mounties have a tough test on Thursday with Springfield, a hot Division II team, in town.
NOTES: Last year, the Mounties defeated Blue Mountain 39-21 in the Division IV state championship game ... MSJ is trying to get to a sixth straight final. ... MSJ has won five state crowns in the history of the program. ... MSJ athletic director Dan Elliott was the coach of the first three of the four straight title teams and last year Bill Bruso was at the helm.
