CHESTER — Vergennes sophomore right-hander Jared Muzzy tossed a perfect game as the Commodores posted a 10-0 win over Green Mountain in a Division III baseball semifinal game Tuesday at Paul Adams Field.
“I’m a control-type pitcher,” said Muzzy. “I pitch to contact. I threw my fast ball early and later went to my curve. Both pitches worked well.”
Muzzy was near flawless, using just 56 pitches in the five-inning game with just one three-ball count. Only two balls left the infield.
“I let my defense work for me,” said Muzzy. And like Muzzy, the Vergennes defense played a perfect game.
The best chance for a Green Mountain hit came in the fifth inning when Rex Hill lofted a fly to short right that Ira White had to come in a long way to catch. In that same inning, Sawyer Pippin hit the ball on the screws, but his hard roller went right to the second baseman.
The loss brought an end to another solid season for Green Mountain; the second seed finishes at 14-3. The semifinal appearance comes on the heels of a trip to the championship game last season.
Vergennes, the third seed at 13-5, will take on the winner of the White River Valley-Thetford game at UVM at a time and day to be determined.
While Green Mountain was the top seed in this game, GM coach Matt McCarthy knew that his team would have to be at its best because of the type of schedule Vergennes plays. That type of schedule included games against five D-I schools and seven D-II schools.
“That Lake League is tough,” said Vergennes coach Dwight Burkett, who knows he will be coaching at least two more years.
“My top two pitchers are sophomores,” said Burkett, who admitted that Muzzy is not his No. 1 hurler.
Vergennes played a near-flawless game as the Commodores hit the ball hard and ran the bases well, swiping four bases.
“We’ve been emphasizing being aggressive at the plate and running the bases as well,” said Burkett. “I think we did that today.”
In freshman Dylan McCarthy and sophomore Rex Hill, the Chiefs had a solid one-two pitching punch all year, but Tuesday was not their day. McCarthy started and Hill came on in the fourth. They allowed nine hits, walked eight and hit three batters. Ty Merrill also pitched.
“We knew they were aggressive at the plate and we had to be careful,” said GM coach Matt McCarthy. “We weren’t at our best today. Sometimes things just happen.”
The most pitches Muzzy threw in one inning was 13. The final out was a pop-up he caught and his teammates mobbed him.
“I’ve pitched some good games before, but nothing like this,” said Muzzy.
Because Muzzy was so effective and the game was called by the mercy rule after five innings, three GM starters had only one at-bat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.