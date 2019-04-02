There’ll be no baseball this spring at West Rutland, Twin Valley and Long Trail, and their would-be opponents are scrambling to fill out their schedules. Some Marble Valley League teams will face one another three times this year, and look for some smaller schools to be playing up a rung or even two.
But it’s hardly all bad baseball news.
Fair Haven and Otter Valley will resume one of the league’s best rivalries in a year when both Division II teams could be powerhouses; Poultney is loaded for a run at the D-IV crown and will have company in a talent-rich Black River Presidents team; in Chester, Green Mountain is gearing up for another run at the D-III title that eluded the Chieftains in last year’s finals.
There are new coaches in town at Mill River (Brandson LaFerriere) and Springfield (Justin Devoid) but one of the loop’s, and state’s, most familiar bench bosses will have his last hurrah when Black River’s Jim O’Neil calls it quits after this, his 31st year.
Black River
Don’t weep for O’Neil, a vibrant personality who has likely enjoyed every moment of his time at Black River.
Besides, O’Neil has a chance to go out a big winner.
”I’m feeling pretty good about things,” the likeable skipper said. “I’m looking forward to going out with the seniors who started with me as freshmen.”Black River bowed out of last year’s D-IV tournament in the semifinals but has the chops to get back there and perhaps beyond. The Presidents return prolific hitters like Zack Paul (a .500 batting average over the last three years; he should get his 100th career base hit this season), Ryan Boyle (.460) and Drew Kubisek (.400) and have the arms to get through a stop-and-start spring season.
Black River does not schedule games during spring vacation week and will eventually be looking a three- or four-game-a-week schedule.
Paul, Boyle, Kubisek and underclassman Josh Cohen make up a strong, overall experienced staff and will shoulder the pitching load. Cohen is trying to iron out command on a knuckleball that he will throw about 40 percent of the time. The running joke at camp has to do with how many of his teammates Cohen hits while throwing batting practice.
”It has nice movement when he gets it over the plate,” O’Neil said.
Cohen (first base), Travis Blake (second), Boyle (shortstop) and Aaron Merrill (third) make up the infield and Kubisek, Paul and Bowen Stark the outfield.
The Presidents will open at Proctor on April 10 and it can’t happen soon enough.
“We should have a really good club this year,” O’Neil said. “The kids are all excited and they’re really enjoying it and putting in a lot of hard work.”
So has O’Neil: 31 years worth.
Fair Haven
The Slaters bring back one of the best core groups in the Marble Valley League and are eager to erase the memory of a one-run loss in the quarterfinals at Lake Region, last year’s eventual champion.
“I have a lot of high hopes and I think the boys do, too,” said coach Adam Greenlese.
The Slaters have plenty of pitching back as well as guys who can hit for average and power and they have plenty of speed on the base paths.
Aubrey Ramey assumes the role of No. 1 on the mound.
“He’s looking sharp right now,” Greenlese said.
Parker Morse has good off-speed stuff, which he showed during American Legion ball last summer, and is in the rotation along with starting center fielder Aaron Szabo, who moved from catcher last year to make room for Dylan Lee, who is behind the plate again.
”He’s only getting smarter and better,” the coach said of his catcher.
Newcomers Evan Reed and Shawn Clark, and the versatile Andrew Lanthier — “He can play anywhere,” said Greenlese — will also pitch.
The Slaters host Otter Valley, their biggest Marble Valley League rival, in the opener on April 8.
Green Mountain
Green Mountain nearly won the Division III title last year and it might not be long before the Chieftains get such an opportunity again.
The Chieftains lost just a few players, return plenty of experience and have a freshman/sophomore contingent of more than a dozen. They carry just two juniors and two seniors this season.
“Three or four of the freshmen came ready to show what they have. I think they’re going to be good ballplayers,” said coach Matt McCarthy.
The Chieftains start off with Rex Hill on the mound again (5-0 with a 1.98 ERA last year).
Green Mountain gets Keegan Ewald back after a forced year off due to an ACL injury — “I’m hoping he’s going to be a coach on the field,” said McCarthy — to hold down the hot corner in an infield that includes Hill (.375) and Dylan McCarthy at shortstop, Jacob Turner at second and power-hitting Sawyer Pippin (.341) at first base.
McCarthy is coming off a season where he batted .431.
Skyler Klezos, last year’s backup to star Ryan McSalley, is behind the plate.
McCarthy will bring a nice curveball to the starting rotation, Ty Merrill will bring some gas and Jason Thomas a crafty approach.
The Chieftains open at Poultney on April 10.
Mill River
Mill River has found harder times the last couple of seasons but LaFerriere is out to get the Minutemen around the corner.
Aside from the team’s one senior, LaFerriere coached almost everyone on this year’s team in middle school so Mill River is in position to build for the future.
“I see a lot of good heads out there and kids who want to bring their game a step further,” he said.
Two solid pitchers and strong defense up the middle are big parts of the foundation.
Aidan Botti and Dan Graves are pitchers with good control who can pound the strike zone. While one pitches, the other will man center field, with Ryan Flanders at shortstop and Elija Williams at second.
Spencer Ahearn will play third base and the new catcher is Matt Haskins, who has a strong arm and the benefit of having Skylar LaFerriere, a former Rutland High star catcher and Brandson LaFerriere’s young brother, as an assistant coach.
Flanders, Botti, Ahearn and Graves will lead the offense, which will rely on aggressive baserunning and some small-ball tactics.
”We want to keep the defense on its toes,” the coach said. “We’ll do whatever we have to do to score runs.”
Former third baseman Devin Poczobut will be in left, Julian Downey in right and Brendan Tuohy and Jonah Boyea will platoon at first base.
The Minutemen play in Rutland County’s tough D-II, along with the strong veteran presence of Fair Haven and Otter Valley. They will begin the season with a stern test, hosting the Otters on Friday.
MSJ
Fielding was a sore spot for Mount St. Joseph last year and it will have to turn around if the Mounties are to get past the first round of the D-IV tournament.
“We gave teams too many opportunities and outs. If we can limit that to (21) chances we’ll be okay,” said second-year coach Garrett Brewer.
Although MSJ is still young, Brewer is optimistic. He has veterans sprinkled throughout the defense and looks to have a solid pitching staff with Keaton Wright-Chapman and Ben Pencak returning and transfer Chad Peck, a lefty from Fair Haven, good to go.
Shortstop Cole Blanchard will also pitch, taking the closer’s role.
”I think we have some good upperclassmen who know how I’m running things,” Brewer said. “I have a good feeling that they have the potential to do some good things.”
Sophomore Chance Passmore steps behind the plate and brings an outfielder’s arm to the defense.
TJ Euber, a transfer from Otter Valley, will play third base.
“I like the way he’s swinging the bat; he’ll be a bright spot for us,” Brewer said.
Blanchard returns to shortstop, William Lee, a utility man last year, takes over at second base and Wright-Chapman will be at first.
Freshman Chase Weigers gets his chance in the short right field and Lucas Pencak and Ben Pencak, who can both run down balls in the spacious confines of St. Peter’s Field, will be in center and left field, respectively. Lucas Pencak’s range will be a great benefit to Weigers but Brewer is confident Weigers can get the job done.
MSJ opens April 12 at Poultney.
Otter Valley
The Otters are back in force with 10 returning players but they are not entirely happy, but that could change.
“I think we have a group of seniors that last year it didn’t end the way we were hoping for,” said coach Mike Howe. “We ended up losing to the team that won the state championship. The kids have a chip on their shoulder.”
What they also have is lefty Josh Beayon, who is smooth and sure at first base. He will also be in the conversation for the league’s best pitcher.
”We have some pieces. We need to stay healthy and have things fall into place and I’d like to make a run at (the D-II title),” Howe said. “l think we have the talent and the determination.”
OV is also a close-knit group that fundraised hard to finance a playing/practicing trip to Florida for spring vacation.
Howe laughed.
”I have people coming up to me and asking if we need someone to do the (score) book,” he said.
Beayon and his fastball/curveball combo heads the pitching staff, with shortstop Patrick McKeighan penciled in at No. 2. Kollin Bisette will pitch and man second and short, as will junior Logan Trombley. Marcus McCullough will pitch and play the corner positions.
Leadoff hitter Reilly Shannon takes over center field and Nate Hudson returns to third. Another veteran, Jack Adams, will be in left.
A key starting newcomer is sophomore Alex Polli, who the Otters groomed last year to take over at catcher.
“He’s a kid that works really hard,” said Howe. ”I think that he’s ready for the job and he knows there’s lot of expectation ... but he’s a good athlete and a smart kid which is half the battle.”
OV again has the speed to create offense and move runners into scoring position.
The Otters have a road game at Mill River on Friday and head to Fair Haven on Monday, April 8.
“The (rivalry) has really developed over the last couple of years,” said Howe. “We love playing against them because we know we’ll get their best.”
Poultney
If Dan Williams is cutting a cake in May, Poultney will be having a successful year. If he’s hoisting a trophy in June, it will be even better.
He’s nine career wins short of 100 and Williams thinks he might have the team to get there, and beyond. Twenty-six players are out for the program including a senior class contingent that Williams thinks will bring leadership, the return to baseball of shortstop/pitcher Caden Capman and standbys like fleet center fielder Spencer Gibbs and power-hitting catcher Jacob DeBonis.
DeBonis and Ryan Alt, Williams’ grandson, each drove in upwards of 30 runs last year, and first baseman Cam Wescott brings more power to the lineup.
Williams says Poultney lacked leadership last season but “this year (junior) Caden Capman is a guy to make a difference. We’ve got seven upperclassmen playing and we’re expecting good things,” he said.
Capman slips into an experienced pitching rotation with Alt, a sophomore in his third year in the program, Gibbs, Scencer and Lane, and DeBonis, the staff’s only lefty.
”We’ve got the pitching,” Williams said.
Three new seniors — Eli Rosario, Mason Hutchins and Jacob Allen — came out this year and Williams thinks their success in recent basketball and/or football will contribute to a winning attitude.
Williams has enough players that “I’m going to have to do some managing this year,” he joked.
Poultney is scheduled to host its season opener on April 10 against Division III Green Mountain. Poultney plays a D-III-type schedule during the season but will compete in the D-IV tournament.
Proctor
Joe Valerio’s rehabilitation after surgery won’t be finished before May, so the Phantoms will go without their ace pitcher/shortstop until just past mid-season, if not later.
The upside is that the Phantoms have veterans sprinkled around the diamond along with a core of players from last summer’s Rutland County Babe Ruth championship team. If the Phantoms can avoid absenteeism in the small squad, coach Jeff Patch thinks they can have a fine season, especially if Valerio (a starter since 8th grade) is again a factor.
“With Joe back I like this group,” said Patch, who coached that Babe Ruth team. ”There’s some baseball kids who have been around a long time. I think we will hang around and be competitive.”
Camden Richardson and Solomon Parker, the starters at shortstop and catcher, batted over .500 last summer and could be ready for breakout seasons. It will help their RBI totals with the Phantoms playing an aggressive style on the base paths.
Jacob May, Parker, Richardson and Liam Beaulieu form the core of the pitching staff with Parker set to do the bulk of the catching with Austin Currier backing him up.
Former utility players Beaulieu and Jacob Perkins are at third base and shortstop, and Greb is back at first base, ahead of Sincere Bride. Outfielders include Austin Currier, Tyler Eugair and Hunter Manfredi.
Division IV rival MSJ comes calling in Proctor’s opener on April 8.
Rutland
The Raiders don’t have a lot of pop in the bats but they have a pair of workhorses on the mound.
Ben Simpson and Zack Bates ate up a lot of innings last season and were the Raiders’ biggest winners. Their role looks even bigger this season, as they are also the leading returning hitters.
“They pitched a lot of important innings for us last year,” said coach Matt Bloomer, whose team lost a first-round game in the D-I tournament.
”I kind of know what to expect from them. They should hit the ground running.
”We’re pretty confident with or pitching because of the experience they have and it’s a fairly deep staff too.”
Justin Aker worked hard in the offseason and looks improved. Two former JVs, juniors Sean Olson and Billy Hemenway, should also get innings.
Simpson batted .377 and led the team in RBIs, and Bates batted .318 but the Raiders will be a team that relies on its defense and tries to manufacture runs with some small-ball tactics and aggressive baserunning.
Simpson returns to first base, Aker to center field and Bates to shortstop, with Cayden Marchinkowski and Olson competing for infield spots. Tanner Merrill will man left and Willie Goulette, Owen Perry and Matt Noel will patrol Giorgetti’s spacious center and right fields.
The Raiders have 48 out for the program and will field three teams.
Out of that program comes the team’s new catcher, Ethan Coarse.
Coarse caught during his JV years and “is a good receiver and he’s smart,” said Bloomer.
Rutland will open April 10 at Windsor.
Springfield
It’s been a bit of a merry-go-round with baseball coaches at Springfield but Devoid is looking to put an end to that and build up the program.
The Hartford High School and Colby-Sawyer (where he started four years at first base) product is pouring the foundation for an eager group of nearly two-dozen players and is in touch with the recreation department and the middle school to bulk up the pipeline.
He had team members fill out goals sheets to help keep them focused and growing throughout the season.
“I’m hoping we can get younger kids out and playing and into a system,” he said. “The guys are putting in a lot of hard work. ... I have two expectations of them: every day at practice they give me 150 percent, and that when they come in every day they are the best teammates and players they can be.”
He is focused on the fundamentals like throwing strikes, moving runners along to pressure the defense and using the entire field for hitting. Devoid was an accomplished opposite-field hitter in his playing days.
”I’m definitely more of an aggressive coach,” he said.
Leading the pitching staff are Adam Stokarski, Dylan Merrow, Greg Otis and Vermont Academy transplant Brady Clark. The Cosmos pitchers will play infield roles when not on the mound. Another twin-duty player is Sam Presch, who has already assumed a leadership role as the school’s starting quarterback.
Senior Connor Starr is the foundation of the catching core and Devoid hopes Starr can shake the injury bug and be behind the plate as much as possible. His understudy is freshman Jakob Lovell.
Collin Pinney, one of last year’s best hitters, mans first base and Jake Stepler and Kaleb Chambers are slated to go to left and center field, respectively.
“From Day 1 the kids knew my expectations and ran with them,” Devoid said.
The Cosmos will get a clear picture of their progress when they visit projected powerhouse Fair Haven in the opener on April 10.
bob.fredette @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.