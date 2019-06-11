Players selected for the all-Marble Valley League baseball and softball teams:
BASEBALL
Division A
Ben Simpson and Justin Aker, Rutland; Kyle Hamilton, Hartford; Brenden Gilbeault and Tyler Millerick, Brattleboro; Charlie Gratton, Mount Anthony; Chandler Pouk, Joey McCoy and Ethan Senecal, Burr and Burton. Coach of the year, Ed Lewicki, Burr and Burton.
Honorable mention: John Morgantini, Burr and Burton; Hunter Beebe and Adam Newton, Brattleboro; Bradie Krawzcyk, Caleb Hay and Thomas Pietryzk, Mount Anthony; Ethan Coarse and Zach Bates, Rutland.
Division B
McGregor Vancor, Bellows Falls; Josh Beayon, Patrick McKeighan, Reilly Shannon and Nate Hudson, Otter Valley; Robert Slocum, Windsor; Brady Clark and Dylan Merrow, Springfield; Parker Morse, Dylan Lee and Brett Huntley, Fair Haven. Coach of the year, Bob Lockerby, Bellows Falls.
Honorable mention: Jack Brown, Bellows Falls; Alex Polli, Otter Valley; Justin Smith and Jordon Place, Windsor; Aubrey Ramey, Andrew Lanthier and Aaron Szabo, Fair Haven; Jake Stepler and Greg Otis, Springfield.
Division C
Owen Spann and Sam Mitchell, Woodstock; Christian Thomsen, Leland & Gray; Jacob DeBonis and Ryan Alt, Poultney; Rex Hill, Dylan McCarthy, Ty Merrill and Reid Hryckiewicz, Green Mountain. Coach of the Year, Matt McCarthy, Green Mountain.
Honorable mention: Spencer Gibbs and Cayden Capman, Poultney; Nick Davis, Kaie Quiggley and Dylan Greenwood, Leland & Gray.
Division D
Jack Lane, Wil Stewart and Taylor Therriaut, Arlington; Jacob May, Kyle Laughlin and Cam Richardson, Proctor; Zach Paul and Ryan Boyle, Black River; Chad Pack, MSJ. Coach of the year, Jim O’Neil, Black River.
Honorable mention: Joe Valerio, Proctor; Lucas Pencak and Keaton Wright-Chapman, MSJ; Jack Boyle, Black River.
SOFTBALL
Division A
Skyler Bird, Rutland; Hailey Derosia, Lauren McKenney, Rachael Rooney and Mya McAuliffe, Brattleboro; Bianca Severence, Hartford; Keana Gauthier, Emile O’Brien and Cat Worthington, Mount Anthony. Coach of the year, Jack Dicranian, Mount Anthony.
Honorable mention: Sam Bates and Samera Rideout, Rutland; Dani Masscarello, Brianna Murray, Kourtney Saunders and Masson Billart, Mount Anthony; Cassidy Beisler and Hailey Buffum, Hartford; Bella Powell, Brattleboro.
Division B
Mycah White and Hannah Crosby, Springfield; Zoey Cole, Katrina Bean and Cass Lanfear, Fair Haven; McKenna Ludden and Sadira Majorell, Mill River; Livia Bernhardt and Josie Cone, Otter Valley; Brooke Bennett, Bellows Falls; Jasmine Frazer, Windsor. Coach of the year, Toni Poalino and Kelly Trayah, Otter Valley.
Honorable mention: Shayla Phillips, Bella Falco and Stephanie Palmer, Otter Valley; Grace Gilman, Mill River; Julianna Albero-Levings and Mykahla Jasinski, Springfield; Emily Bazing and Grace Wilkinson, Bellows Falls; Allie McIntyre, Fair Haven; Hannah Wood and Adi Prior, Windsor.
Division D
Maddie Wilson, Annie Lamson and Erika Knockenhauer, Green Mountain; Emily Perham, Black River; Allie Almond and Maddie Lee, Proctor; Elizabeth Bailey, Kiana Grabowski, Alyssa Covarrubias and Kiera Pipeling, West Rutland; Julia Bruno and Kassidy Mack, Poultney; Vitty Alexander and Lizzy Peck, Woodstock; Sarah Anderson and Erin Cuts, Leland & Gray; Coach of the year, Laurie Serrani, West Rutland.
Honorable mention: Sami Yates, Woodstock; Isabella Ameden and Abby Lowe, Leland & Gray; Maria Page, Jerrett Niles, Sadie Boyd and Celia Bettit, Twin Valley; Lyndsey Elms and Lacie French, Proctor; Alex Hutchins and Rachal Geurra, Green Mountain; Hailey Pierce and Hope Kelley, Black River; Hannah Welch, Poultney.
BOYS, GIRLS LACROSSE
Rutland County sends five to
Lions Cup lacrosse
LEBANON, N.H. — The annual Hanover Lions “Byrne Cup” Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Games will be played this year on Saturday, June 22, at Lebanon High School.
Otter Valley attack Hayden Gallo and goalie Alec Stevens, Rutland High School defenseman Tyan Hayford and midfielder Conner Ladabouche, and Rutland girls midfielder Francie Ettori have been selected to the game featuring each state’s top graduating seniors.
The girls’ game is set for 1:45 while the boys’ game will be played at 4:15 p.m.
BASEBALL
RHS awards are made
The following awards were made at the Rutland High School baseball end-of-year banquet:
Justin Aker, Most Valuable Player; Willie Goulette, Coaches’ Award; Ben Simpson, Most Valuable Pitcher; Ethan Coarse, Most Valuable Offensive Player; Zach Bates, Most Valuable Defensive Player.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
VGA announces
scholarship winners
SHELBURNE — The Vermont Golf Association Scholarship Fund, in affiliation with The Vermont Golf Association, The Vermont State Women’s Golf Association, The Vermont Golf Course Superintendents Association, The Vermont Professional Golfers Association and the Vermont Seniors Golf Association has announced its 2019 scholarship recipients.
They are: Lauryn Goulet, North Country Union (University of Vermont); Bryson Richards, U-32 (University of Rhode Island); Laura Badger, Peoples Academy (West Virginia University); Aidan Melville, Harwood Union (Allegheny College); Matt Rahaim, Mount Mansfield Union, (Castleton); Sam Buswell, Otter Valley (University of Vermont); Hogan Beazley, Middlebury Union (Middlebury College); Paige Kelley, Black River (College of Charlestown); Julia Dapron, Burr and Burton (Stonehill College); Brennan Moreau, Essex (Clarkson University); Nate Honeywell, Harwood (Methodist University); Elliott Montroll, Burlington (Dartmouth).
Scholarships are for up to four years that the recipient is enrolled in college. Applicant must be a resident of Vermont, a high school graduate and must be enrolled in, or accepted as a full-time student at a college/university or technical school of university grade. Some of the criteria used for selection are applicant’s (not family) affiliation to the game of golf, school performance and overall financial need.
Since its inception, the VGA Scholarship Program has awarded over $1.4 million in scholarship contributions to more than 482 graduating seniors.
