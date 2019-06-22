WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Strong pitching by Josh Beayon of Otter Valley and seven runs in the middle innings lifted Vermont to an 11-3 win over New Hampshire in the second game of the 2019 Twin State Baseball Classic at the Maxfield Complex Saturday. Starter Derrick Stanhope of Stevens allowed just two hits over three scoreless innings as New Hampshire grabbed the lid lifter, 4-1.
Beayon, who also went 2-for-2 with a double in game one, was named the Most Valuable Player for the Green Mountain State. The lefty came on in the second allowing just one batter to reach in three scoreless innings as Vermont turned around an early 3-1 deficit. He walked the first hitter he faced in the second inning before retiring nine straight including five strikeouts. Stanhope, who also walked one and struck out four in the opener, was named the New Hampshire MVP.
The Granite State jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first game on a two-run triple by Kegan Silovich of Hanover. After Matt Dodd of Monadnock and Caleb Yianakopolos of Hopkinton led the third with singles, an RBI-grounder by Cam Magerer of Belmont made it 3-0.
Vermont picked up its lone run in the fifth as Adam Newton of Brattleboro led with a double before coming home on a one-out base hit by Wyatt Cameron of Middlebury. A RBI single by Yianakopolos in the seventh capped the scoring.
Stanhope picked up the victory in the opener and Kyle Pelletier of Lebanon retired six of the seven batters he faced for the save. Yianakopolos went 4-for-4 as New Hampshire out-hit Vermont by an 8-6 margin. Beayon had a long double among his two hits while Colby Brouillette of BFA St. Albans belted a long triple.
Tyler Skaflestad of Champlain Valley led the nightcap with a triple and came home on a single by Chandler Pouk of Burr and Burton as Vermont jumped out to a 1-0 lead. New Hampshire rallied with three unearned runs in the bottom half, taking advantage of three infield errors and two walks.
Vermont took control with a four-run third, sending nine hitters to the plate. Cameron rapped a two-run single and Becket Hill of Mount Mansfield added a run-scoring base hit. Pouk made it 6-3 with a RBI groundout in the fourth before they added two more in the sixth on a two-run single by Skaflestad. They capped it with three more in the top of the seventh on five hits, including run-scoring singles by Aaron Szabo of Fair Haven, Tyler Millette of Essex and Skaflestad.
Vermont’s offense turned it around with a 16-hit attack in game two led by Skaflestad with four (4-for-5), Szabo had three and Hill and Pouk added two apiece. New Hampshire had just two singles, one by Devlin Costa of Plymouth in the first and by Pelletier in the seventh as Beayon, Cody Grant (two scoreless innings) of Oxbow and Brouillette shut the door after the three-run first. The Green Mountain State infield atoned for its three early errors with a pair of nice double plays in the fifth and the seventh.
It is the fourth split in the fifth year of the annual border series that resumed in 2015 after an 11-year hiatus.
LEGION BASEBALL
Connecticut Rivals 5, Rutland Post 31 1
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine - Rutland American Legion Post 31 was limited to four hits in a 5-1 loss to the Connecticut Rivals at the Lighthouse Classic Saturday.
The tournament includes teams from seven states and Canada. Various sites in Southern Maine are hosting the 52-team event.
Ethan Senecal suffered the loss, giving up three runs in four innings. Cole Blanchard finished for Post 31, allowing two runs in three innings.
Senecal gave up six hits and walked three. Blanchard gave up two hits and two walks, striking out two.
Reilly Shannon, Nate Hudson, Reece de Castro and Ben Simpson all had hits for Post 31, which was out-hit 8-4.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
Vermont, New Hampshire
split Twin State decisions
LEBANON, N.H. - Burr and Burton graduate Jake Baker broke out for five goals and an assist to lead Vermont past New Hampshire 21-5 at the Hanover Lions Twin State lacrosse games on Saturday.
Rutland-area players took part in the victory. with Otter Valley's Hayden Gallo scoring a goal and Rutland's Conner Ladabouche dishing out an assist. Otter Valley goalie Alec Stevens played a half in net and had six saves.
Rutland's Francie Ettori had a goal and an assist during New Hampshire's 23-8 victory in the girls game.
SUNDAY
LEGION BASEBALL
Bandits 5, Rutland 3
River Rats 5, Rutland 3
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine - Rutland Post 31 finished 0-3 at the Lighthouse Classic after being swept 5-3, 5-3 by the Bandits Baseball Club and the Southern Maine River Rats Sunday.
Rutland was held to four hits per game over the weekend in the 52-team tournament, with Ethan Senecal hitting and RBI double in the first game and Ethan Coarse a pair of hits in the second,
Justin Aker and Ben Simpson took the pitching losses.
Post 31 resumes play in the Legion's Southern Division on Tuesday against visiting Bellows Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.