WOODSTOCK — Rutland Country Club’s Jared Nelson finished fourth among amateurs at this week’s Vermont Open at Woodstock Country Club.
Nelson posted two rounds of 1-over 71 and an even-par round of 70 to shoot 2-over 212 over three days. He was four shots back off the winning pace for amateurs.
Nelson is soon to be a sophomore on the University of Connecticut men’s golf team after spending his freshman year starring for the Siena program.
His RCC clubmate, UConn-bound Logan Broyles, had rounds of 68, 73 and 74 to shoot plus-5 215, the same as Burlington Country Club’s Troy Goliber. They tied for eighth among amateurs.
Another RCC product, Max Major, tied for 48th among professionals at 214 (75-69-70). Major is an assistant coach at UConn.
Former UConn golfer Chris Wiatr won the event with a three-day total of 193.
Woodstock hosted the event due to damage to four greens at the tournament’s traditional site, Lake Morey Country Club. In recent years, damage at Lake Morey has also forced the tournament to be hosted by Green Mountain National and St. Johnsbury Country Club.
LEGION BASEBALL
The Lakes Region-Bennington American Legion game set for Thursday evening was rained out: the second time this week weather postponed a Lakes Region game.
Its postponed game against Bellows Falls from last Sunday will be rolled into a doubleheader at BF on July 2, with the first pitch of game 1 set for 4:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. game.
CoSIDA honors
Castleton’s Pickrell
AUSTIN, Texas — Castleton University men’s ice hockey and men’s lacrosse player Wyatt Pickrell has been named to the CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-America At-Large first team.
Pickrell becomes the first Castleton student-athlete to earn first-team recognition for the At-Large division, joining Soren Pelz-Walsh (football; 2016) and Courtney Chadburn (women’s soccer; 2011) as the only first team Academic All-Americans in Castleton history. Pickrell was one of 14 men across three Academic All-America teams to carry a 4.0 GPA, and was one of just two members of the First Team to do so.
The 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-America At-Large Teams, selected by CoSIDA, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the athletic realm and in the classroom. To qualify, student-athletes must have a GPA above 3.30, be at least a sophomore academically, be a key contributor to their team on the field, have completed one full year at their current institution and have been named to their respective district’s Academic All-District Team. The At-Large division is made up of student-athletes competing in lacrosse, rifle, skiing, fencing, swimming, tennis, golf, volleyball, gymnastics, water polo, ice hockey and wrestling.
Pickrell finished the 2018-19 hockey season with 656 saves, a save percentage of .897 and a 3.66 goals-against average. He contributed three goals and three assists on the lacrosse field in addition to 21 ground balls and six caused turnovers.
Wells earns
CoSIDA honor
AUSTIN, Texas — Castleton University field hockey standout Sarah Wells was named to the CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-America At-Large third team.
Wells, one of Castleton’s most decorated field hockey players, becomes just the second women’s At-Large Academic All-American in school history, joining Rachel Bombardier (women’s ice hockey, women’s lacrosse; 2016).
Wells, a four-year starter for the Spartan field hockey program, was named to the President’s List four times in her time at Castleton in addition to being named to the Dean’s List three times. She was a four-time NFHCA Scholar of Distinction and was named to the NFHCA National Academic Squad four times in her career in addition to two North Atlantic Conference All-Academic Team nods and one appointment to the Little East Conference All-Academic Team.
She led the team with 18 goals and 44 points in 2018, finishing her career fifth all-time in program with 113 points on 44 goals and 25 assists. She was named both LEC First Team All-Conference and NFHCA All-Region as a senior after being named LEC Player of the Week two times. Wells was also a two-time team captain and was named Team MVP for the 2018 season.
