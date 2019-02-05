Melting snowbanks, however much a siren song in February, can turn thoughts to golf. So here’s a serving of green before the next whiteout whacks us.
Item one:
Siena College freshman Jared Nelson is on the move, and not up the ladder in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference or the GolfStat Collegiate rankings.
After a terrific first semester with the Saints golf team, the 2018 Rutland High School graduate is transferring to the University of Connecticut, where he will join two former RHS teammates. Nelson will become a Husky in the fall 2019 semester on a team that includes two-time defending Vermont Amateur champion Drake Hull (a redshirt junior) and Logan Broyles, who will join the team after his graduation from Rutland this June.
This will be the second time Vermont has placed three players on the same Division I golf roster. Last time it was Evan Russell, Alex Rainville and Max Major at the University of Hartford.
“It’s definitely going to be a little weird,” Nelson said. “I played with both of them in high school and we play all the time in the summer together. I think it will be good and it will push us all to get better.”
Nelson said he informed Siena coach Steve Jensen of his decision to transfer early in January and set his sights on UConn “a week ago,” he said.
“I love it here but it’s all about trying to find a more competitive program. I had a good fall and wanted to take advantage of it and see what was out there,” Nelson said.
After what he considered a lukewarm summer, Nelson discovered a swing that corrected a glitch in his game and it stuck throughout the fall, when he competed in five of the Saints’ six events and finished the semester as their top player. Nelson cracked the top 250 in GolfStats amateur rankings, debuting at 228. He logged an average score of 72.10 with a 94.70 finishing percentage. He was under par in four of 11 rounds and posted 67 three times to tie for the third-lowest single round in program history.
Nelson and the Saints will open the spring semester at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate March 8-10.
Item 2:
The Vermont Amateur returns to Rutland Country Club in July and it’s a good bet that Rutland will extend its McCullough Cup team domination to six in a row. RCC won its last title by 38 shots over host team Country Club of Vermont last year.
Individually, Hull will be trying to become just the second RCC member to win three straight Ams; seven-time winner Tom Pierce won in 1938, 1939 and 1940. If Hull isn’t able to pull it off, there’s a good chance another RCC member will be crowned; Rutland had four players in the top five in last year’s tournament and you can count on most, if not all, of them to be present for this year’s event at their home course. Hull was first (285, 3 under), Major (287) second, Nelson fourth and Garren Poirier tied for fifth last year.
Item 3:
Past PGA of America President Jim Remy, of Okemo Valley in Ludlow, has a new appointment. The PGA Career Services Department announced that Remy has been named as the Career Consultant for the Connecticut and New England PGA Sections.
The PGA Career Services Department offers support and direction to meet the hiring requirements demanded by employers while better serving employers, PGA members and individuals seeking to gain employment within the golf industry. Remy will be part of a team of 19 field consultants working to forge stronger relationships with members and employers.
“I am extremely excited to join the talented team of PGA of America Career Consultants serving the New England and Connecticut Sections,” said Remy. “PGA member employment opportunities have always been a focus for me, and at this point in my career, I am very proud to assist PGA members with career planning, while collaborating with industry employers in finding the right candidate for their business or facility.”
Elected as the 36th PGA president in 2008, Remy holds the distinction of having served in virtually every capacity within the areas of PGA governance, including an unprecedented 6 1/2-year term on the PGA Board of Control, which reviews and rules on membership issues.
Item four:
South Burlington’s John Goodchild has been appointed the Vermont Golf Association’s executive director, replacing Dave Pfannenstein.
Goodchild has been part of the Vermont golf community since moving here from Connecticut in 2000, with most of his time spent as a PGA pro at Williston Country Club. More recently he served as head PGA pro at the Country Club of Barre.
“I’m very fortunate to have been afforded sound mentorship over the years, preparing me for this opportunity to lead the VGA into the future,” Goodchild said.
Goodchild resides in South Burlington with his wife and 3-year-old son. He is a Class A Member of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America since 2013.
