MANCHESTER — That big “R” at the beginning of Rutland was screaming “Resiliency” during the Raiders’ 11-8 victory over Burr and Burton Academy in Wednesday’s boys lacrosse game at Judy McCormick Taylor Field.
Rutland had to battle back from imposing deficits, trailing 6-1 and 8-4.
The Raiders never had the lead until Eric Brewer scored with 7:07 remaining in the game for a 9-8 lead.
“We were all down, but we put our heads back up and told ourselves that we could fight through it,” Brewer said.
When the horn sounded, the Raiders enjoyed a celebration befitting the aftermath of a state title. It’s little wonder, because a win over the Bulldogs has been a rare event for the Raiders.
“We haven’t beaten them in years. We are all excited,” Brewer said.
This is the sixth season for RHS coach Rob Labate and it is his first win over the Bulldogs. Last year, the teams met three times — once in the playoffs.
That was not the only first for Labate on this day. It marks the first time his team has been 3-0.
BBA fell to 3-1.
The game began as a defensive struggle, but BBA’s John Miceli broke through for the first goal with 5:51 remaining in the opening quarter.
Joe Anderson drew the Raiders even with Garrett Davine getting the assist.
Then came a flurry of Bulldog goals in a very short span. Logan Sands scored with 1:07 to go in the first stanza and then BBA exploded for four goals in the first 2:03 of the second stanza to take a 6-1 lead.
The Raiders closed it to 7-4 by halftime on two goals by Connor Ladabouche and another from Jacob Lorman.
Things did not look good for Rutland when the Bulldogs struck first after the break to extend the lead to 8-4.
Who would have thought at that time the rest of the day would be wrapped in Raider Red?
It began with two hard line shots for goals from the perimeter by Lorman.
Lorman nearly pulled the Raiders to within one with another hard shot but BBA freshman goalie Jack Morrison made an outstanding save.
It was Ladabouche who drew Rutland to within a goal, scoring with 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter. That one came when the Raiders had a man advantage.
It was Aiden Pitts who got the Raiders even at 8-8. His score prompted the RHS bench to go wild. It was an uphill fight to get the equalizer since the score had been 1-1.
The Bulldogs nearly got the go-ahead goal but were denied when Rutland goalie Chris Wilk made two terrific saves in rapid succession.
Then, Brewer finally gave the Raiders their first lead.
Labate took a timeout with 5:13 left in the game. It was a productive one, for the Raiders scored two more times — an unassisted goal by Anderson and another score from Brewer that was assisted by Ladabouche.
“A three-goal lead is nothing in lacrosse,” Labate said.
Neither was a five-goal deficit for his Raiders.
BBA coach Thomas Grabher said he wished his players could have settled the game down more when they had those leads.
“You have got to hand it to Rutland. They were resilient,” Grabher said.
Labate praised Wilks, who came up with big saves at key times, and his junior attack line of Brewer, Davine and Pitts.
“They looked really good,” Labate said. “They played some pretty lacrosse. There was some gorgeous lacrosse by both teams.”
Sands was a force in the first half for the Bulldogs, scoring three goals during that time.
Ladabouche and Lorman had three goals each for the Raiders.
The Raiders have averaged just over 12 goals a game in their three contests.
“I tip my hat to Burr and Burton,” Labate said. “They are an excellent team. They have some very strong players.
“But we played well. I told them at halftime that I thought we were the better team and that we would come back and win this game.
“It is way too easy when you get down to just fold. But if you have the will and the know-how, you can make it happen. I am proud to be their coach today.”
