WINDSOR — Adam Newton scored 17 points to lead Brattleboro past Windsor 49-44 in Marble Valley League boys basketball action Friday.
Windsor got 11 points each from Dakotah Sanderson and Robert Slocum and Ryland Richardson added 10.
Windsor, 5-5, hosts Mill River on Wednesday.
Brattleboro is 5-6.
Leland & Gray 67,
Black River 37
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray topped Black River 67-37 in boys Marble Valley League action Friday night to hike its record to 3-4.
Black River is 1-7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mount Abraham 45,
Mill River 25
NORTH CLARENDON — Jalen Cook scored 17 points to lead Mount Abraham over Mill River in non-league girls basketball 45-25 Friday night. McKenna Ludden led the Minutemen with nine points and Emerson Pomeroy added seven.
“I am really proud of the girls,” said Mill River coach Ken Webb. “They never quit.”
Mill River, 2-11, is off until the Minutemen host Burr and Burton on Jan. 28. When asked what they would be working on over the long break, Webb said, “We will be working on skills development; we had a lot of games early and didn’t have the time before.”
Mount Abe is 8-2.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Suffolk 4, Castleton 2
BOSTON — The Castleton women’s hockey team got off to a promising start against New England Hockey Conference opponent Suffolk, ending the first period with a 2-0 lead on goals from Chanel Tvergyak and Jade Remillard.
That was all the Spartans could muster as they gave up a goal in the second and three in the third for a 4-2 loss. The last goal was an empty-netter. Spartan goalie Alexis Kalm stopped 28 of 31 shots on goal.
Haley Poloskey had a pair of the goals for Suffolk.
The loss is Castleton’s seventh straight. The Spartans fall to 4-4-1 in the NEHC. Their Saturday game has been postponed because of weather concerns. Suffolk is 6-2-1 in the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.