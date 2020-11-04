PITTSFORD — Finally. That first goal for the No. 1 Proctor girls soccer team was coming harder than ketchup from a new bottle. Janaya Richardson finally provided it two minutes before halftime and the Phantoms went on to a 3-0 victory over Rivendell in Wednesday’s Division IV semifinal game at Taranovich Field.
“Once we get that first goal, we are confident,” Richardson said. “The way that we play together as a team is amazing.”
The Raptors, who got drubbed 6-0 by Proctor in the 2019 state championship game, came to play. They did not make anything easy for the unbeaten Phantoms who knew they were in a game at halftime with that 1-0 lead.
“I think we were still confident (at halftime),” Richardson said. “We knew what had to be done.”
Then, they did it. They scored twice within the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Laci French scored 5:28 into the half on a perfectly placed ball off her direct kick from 25 yards out. It went high into the net.
Maggie McKearin cushioned the lead to 3-0, 9:25 into the half, sending her team-leading 33rd goal of the year into the net off Jasmine Traverse’s throw-in.
The Phantoms threatened all day. Much of their offensive thrusts were energized by some consistent crosses by Jenna Davine. French also played a lot of balls long into the box. Her well-struck corner kicks posed other threats.
But Rivendell keeper Cora Day was athletic and not always easy to solve.
Adele Tilden also proved to be a handful for the Phantoms at each end of the field.
Proctor goalie Rachel Stuhlmueller was not under fire a lot but she commanded the box proficiently, keeping any real threats from materializing. Stuhlmueller did make a terrific save late in the game to preserve her ninth shutout.
The Phantoms head for their 10th consecutive state championship game. They take with them a 12-0 record to Manchester’s Applejack Stadium on Saturday.
The Phantoms have an intimidating resume. They have outscored the opposition 77-3 this season.
But the Raptors were hardly intimidated. Coming off a 1-0 quarterfinal victory over Mount St. Joseph, they were determined to make their second trip into Rutland County in less than a week a successful one.
Until Richardson finally broke through, it appeared as though they had the goods to do it.
It was initially thought that the score was an own goal but upon checking with the players, it was determined that Richardson had gotten a piece of the ball before it went it crossed the goal line.
“We definitely started to play better after the first goal and we started to play more our style,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
They began attacking with more gusto and when the Raptors did counter attack, defenders Catherine Cameron, Lucy Tate, Jasmine Traverse and Hope Kelley, who marshals the defensive pieces as the general in the back, turned them away.
Proctor coach Scott French called the first half “the worst half we’ve played.”
He felt the Phantoms were the victim of nerves.
“Rivendell was motivated. We clobbered them last year in the final,” coach French said.
“And they are athletic. They are a very good team.”
Coach French was assessed a red card near the end of the game. There was plenty of discussion about whether or not he would be able to coach in the championship game, but Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton said, after conferring with one of the officials, he believed French would be permitted to coach.
NOTES: Rivendell won a state championship at Taranovich Field against Arlington in 2010. It was one of the most bizarre games ever played there. It was tied 1-1 after the overtime and went to penalty kicks. Ten penalty kicks were taken and nine were missed. ... This will be the first state final held at Applejack Stadium. ... Allie Almond and Maddie Flanders, senior standouts on the 2019 Proctor state title team, came home from Castleton University for the game.
