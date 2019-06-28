CASTLETON — Softball is all about pitching and Northern pitching was flat-out overpowering in a sweep of a North-South Softball Classic twinbill Friday at Castleton University.
Missisquoi’s Sarah Harvey and Emelia Palmer, and CVU’s Riley Canty combined on a no-hitter in an 11-1 victory in the lid lifter and a two-hitter in a 6-2 victory in the nightcap.
In all, North pitchers struck out 23 South batters.
It was not that Southern pitchers Hailey Derosia, of Brattleboro, Hannah Crosby, of Springfield, and Skylar Bird, of Rutland, threw poorly in the two games. They did not. They allowed nine earned runs but their defense committed seven errors on the day, making it easier for a North squad that collected 17 hits.
The South was home in the opener and the visitor in the nightcap.
The South didn’t get a hit until Fair Haven’s Cassidy Lanfear hit a spinning pop-up roughly 20 feet beyond home plate that somehow eluded the defense to lead the second inning of the nightcap. Derosia had a solid line-drive single to lead the seventh.
But these were token hits in the face of a solid North attack and its superb pitching.
The most impressive was Harvey, who will attend Division II Kutztown (Pennsylvania) University next fall on an athletic/scholastic scholarship. She fanned six and walked one in her three innings in the opener, with the South’s closest call to a hit coming when Cat Worthington’s high line drive was caught feet from the left field fence.
The North’s only error scored a South run in the first, but Enosburg’s Eliza Blake equaled that with an RBI groundout in the first, and the North struck for three runs against Derosia in the third.
A dropped fly ball opened the inning and before it was done, Jamie Morin, of Essex, and Blake had RBI singles.
Alison Dash, of Enosburg, entered the game in the fourth inning and ended up with two of the North’s 11 hits and two RBIs. Dash got two at-bats and drove in two runs on two hits and Ariel Switser, of Lyndon, had a two-run single.
The North tacked on two runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh to win going away. Two-run singles by Dash and Switser highlighted those innings.
The North could have done more damage after loading the bases in the sixth with no one out but for an outstanding play by Worthington at shortstop. Worthington charged and gloved a hard grounder on a short hop and cut down a run with a force at home.
The South struck first again in the nightcap on an error and a sacrifice fly by Lauren McKenny, of Brattleboro, but that lead lasted only minutes, with Kate Likhite, of Mount Mansfield, singling and scoring on Switser’s grounder in the home half.
The North went up 3-1 in the fourth against Bird with the help of a walk, Dash’s run-scoring double and a run-scoring grounder by Palmer.
Morin doubled and scored on an error in the fifth against Crosby and another error and Harvey’s double led to two runs in the sixth.
St. Johnsbury’s Saleena Porter had two hits in the nightcap.
A groundout by Black River’s Emily Perham drove in the South’s second run.
This is the 33rd edition of the series pitting North graduated seniors against their Southern contemporaries. The teams will play one nine-inning game on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.