If you can overlook that little line they call a state border, there is a high school baseball triangle around here that did itself proud this spring. Fair Haven won the Vermont Division II crown, and bordering Whitehall and nearby Ticonderoga captured state championships in their divisions in New York State.
"I haven't been around here long enough to see a correlation," Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese said. "For my guys, it's that they have been playing together forever."
Greenlese suspects that might also be the case for the Whitehall program.
Whitehall and Fair Haven are border buddies and there are a lot of connections between the two states in this little area.
Jake Moore was the Whitehall leadoff batter, reaching base all four times and scoring four runs in the state championship game.
He is crossing the border to play football at Castleton University this fall as a defensive lineman, and is one of the newcomers to the program that coach Tony Volpone is most excited about.
Greenlese also is the coach of the Lakes Region American Legion baseball team, a program that boasts players from the likes of Fair Haven Union High School, Proctor High School, one by waiver from Rutland High and another from Hartford High School in New York State. The Lakes Region team could draw players from Whitehall High but does not have any this year.
Aubrey Ramey's family at one time lived in Hampton, New York, and had they remained there, Ramey would have been pitching for nearby Granville High.
But parents Eric and Kristin Ramey built a home in Fair Haven a few years ago and Slater fans are pretty happy that happened. Aubrey was the ace of the state championship staff and the winning pitcher in the title game against Otter Valley. He is also a mainstay of Greenlese's Lakes Region staff.
The Vermont-New York connections in our corner of the universe are numerous. Granville and Whitehall both host holiday basketball tournaments that Vermont schools have competed in through the years.
But a new border war just might be percolating soon, if it hasn't already.
Keystone College in Pennsylvania will be launching a football program in 2020, the same year in which the Giants join Castleton's league, the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.
Keystone head coach Justin Higgins is a native of nearby Warrensburg, New York, and he has assistant coaches from Glens Falls.
That area of New York State is designated as Section II in the state's classification of high school athletics, and Castleton has made it a point to recruit Section II aggressively since it began its football program in 2009.
You know that Higgins is going to use his connections from "back home" in recruiting for his new program. It is inevitable that he and Volpone will be trying to woo some of the same players.
Granville High School has a tradition of having Vermont athletes on its teams from the nearby communities of Pawlet, West Pawlet and Wells.
Former Granville High athletic director Mike Macura tells the story of when parents of Vermont football players who wore the Granville football uniform attempted to make their kids eligible for the Vermont team that plays against New Hampshire in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star football game pitting the states' top graduated seniors against one another each August.
And, when Poultney made a run all the way to the 2018 Division III state championship football game, Blue Devil fans were reminded of the glory days of Poultney football when their team competed as a New York State school from 1980 until 1999.
West Rutland had dropped football and the Blue Devils were having a hard time piecing together a schedule of schools of similar size in Vermont.
The solution was to join New York State's Northern Adirondack League.
It would be an understatement to say the Blue Devils had success during their New York days. They rang up a record of 103-65-1, won nine league championships and brought home three straight NAL Small School Super Bowl titles from 1980 through 1991.
Dave Capman, still the football coach and athletic director at Poultney, believes the move to New York saved football at his school.
___
If you have driven by Taranovich Field on Route 3 in Pittsford in recent days, you know that Proctor High School's home soccer pitch is looking mighty good.
The field was a mess last season, partially due to animals digging holes in it. It never has been very level in recent seasons anyway.
Last fall, the Phantoms were forced to call College of St. Joseph home for both boys and girls soccer.
Markowski Excavating has worked its magic and the Taranovich facility is looking better than ever.
Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton said Wednesday he did not know if the field would be ready for play when the Phantoms open the fall season, but from the eye test, it is safe to say when the green light is given for games on this surface, it will be the same showpiece that Otter Valley Union High School's Markowski Field has been.
___
Bellows Falls field hockey coach Bethany Coursen left for St. Anselm College on Wednesday morning to get ready for the Twin State Field Hockey Game to be played there Friday night.
Coursen will be coaching the Vermont seniors against their counterparts from New Hampshire.
She will have four of her own players from Bellows Falls on the Vermont team — Abbe Cravinho, Molly Kelly, Madison Streeter and Madi Joy.
Vermont is coming off a 4-1 win over New Hampshire in the 2018 game played at the University of Vermont.
If Coursen and her four recent BF graduates can help topple New Hampshire, that would be the cherry on top of what is already one gigantic sundae. The Bellows Falls program has not lost in the last 57 games and when it won the Division I championship in November, it marked the Terriers' fourth consecutive state crown.
"I am extremely excited to be coaching the Twin State team," Coursen said before leaving. "I think we have a lot of talent in Vermont. I think it is going to be a lot of fun."
