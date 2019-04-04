Castleton University has a new but familiar face on its football team.
Poultney’s Sam White graduated from Lasell College, where he played some basketball. He will now be doing his graduate work at Castleton and has a year of eligibility remaining to play football under the NCAA’s 10-semester rule.
“We are excited about it,” Castleton coach Tony Volpone said.
He will be counting on White for help in the defensive line. Volpone said that given the timetable, he felt that was the place on the field that made the most sense.
White represented Poultney in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
The Spartans will begin spring practice after next week’s April break.
___
Hitters who faced Hartford’s Jordy Allard will not be surprised that he has 19 strikeouts in 20 innings for Babson College.
There is something special going on at Babson this season. The Beavers are 16-2 and have won a program record 15 straight.
Allard has been a big part of it with his 4-0 record.
He will be pitching for the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Upper Valley Nighthawks this summer.
Another college baseball team off to a great start is Division II Southern New Hampshire University with its record of 20-6.
The Penmen also have Vermont help in their pitching ranks. Lake Region graduate Matt Messier has been solid out of the bullpen in five appearances with an ERA of 1.54.
___
When Westbrook College would come into one of the three Rutland County gyms during the Mayflower Conference days, the opponent knew it was in for a game.
The school from Portland, Maine, had a dynasty going before it was bought out by the University of New England.
There were some unbelievable stories on the floor for Mainers. Paul Peterson was one of the country’s top rebounders. But his biggest rebound was the one he made from the testicular cancer that he was diagnosed with early in his career at the school.
Later, he became a New York City foreman and was one of those responding during the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.
Derek Vogel was not a great high school player but the late bloomer went on to score 3,000 points at Westbrook. That’s right, 3,000. He became only the second player in Maine college basketball history to score that many. The first was Cindy Blodgett, who starred at the University of Maine before going on to play in the WNBA.
Jim Graffam was hired at Westbrook as the athletic director and men’s basketball coach to start a sports program. He became famous for giving players a chance who did not have outstanding high school careers.
One was Billy Mitaritonna. He, in fact, never even played high school basketball. He was cut from his high school team on Long Island.
Mitaritonna was set to try out again at Plattsburgh State when he was introduced to Graffam. Graffam asked him where he was going to college, and when Mitaritonna told him he had a chance to play at Plattsburgh, Graffam replied, “Not anymore, you’re not. You’re coming to play for me at Westbrook College.”
He did, and the rest is such an amazing story, it is now a book.
Mitaritonna loved Westbrook but his career there was cut short by his mother’s medical problems. He went back to Long Island to help his parents, enrolling at St. John’s.
He became a practice player for the Division I team and even appeared in some games.
Graffam is well known in Rutland County. He was later athletic director at Green Mountain College and then men’s basketball coach at College of St. Joseph. He is now back in Maine.
The book is titled “Last of the Redmen,” a reference to St. John’s team nickname, which was later changed to the Red Storm.
Graffam is featured prominently in the book. Mitaritonna refers to him as the most important person in his life next to his parents.
Graffam and Mitaritonna were recently interviewed about the book on WFAN.
___
Castleton’s Davis Mikell has won the Little East Conference’s Player of the Week honor three times. No other player has won the award more than once this season.
Mikell leads the LEC in batting at .531 and is tied for second in the league in RBIs with 22. He has four of the Spartans’ seven home runs.
