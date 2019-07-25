NORTHFIELD — Norwich University Athletics has hired Andrew Bracy, Class of 2015, as the new assistant coach for the Norwich women’s soccer and lacrosse programs, head coach Heather Faasse announced on Thursday.
One of the greatest faceoff specialists in Norwich men’s lacrosse history, Bracy makes his return to Norwich after a two-year stint with the University of Vermont men’s lacrosse team as a volunteer assistant coach and a season spent with the Ohio Machine of Major League Lacrosse.
“I am incredibly grateful to coach Faasse and Athletic Director Tony Mariano for granting me this exciting opportunity to coach for both Women’s Soccer and Lacrosse at my alma mater,” Bracy said. “I believe there is a tremendous passion for both sports on the Norwich campus and I am very much looking forward to helping both teams achieve their goals in the GNAC and beyond.”
Bracy will assist Coach Faasse with both her programs on a day-to-day basis, as well as assisting in recruiting and player development.
“We’re very excited to welcome Andrew back to Norwich and to both of our programs,” Faasse said. “His knowledge in the game of both soccer and lacrosse will help propel both programs, and we’ll benefit from both his coaching style and his approach to the game.”
Bracy appeared in 62 games and started 32 for the maroon and gold in his four years on campus, retiring with his name littering the all-time faceoff records for the program’s history. In his senior season, he posted a .743 faceoff winning percentage, the highest single-season mark in program history, and his .669 career percentage is the third-highest of all-time just behind Nate Fortezzo ‘13 (.683) and Joseph Santangelo ‘19 (.674).
Along with those two marks, Bracy ranks in the top 10 in single-season totals for faceoff wins and winning percentage multiple times, and his name appears in the top 10 for career totals in ground balls and faceoff wins. He was a two-time All-Conference selection and was named to the 2015 GNAC All-Tournament team, and he also received NEILA Academic All-Region honors and was selected for the NEILA East/West All-Star Game in his senior year.
In his four years in Northfield, Bracy and the Cadets made it to at least the conference semifinals each season and took home the title in 2013, the program’s first conference championship. In August 2018, Bracy was signed to the Ohio Machine of Major League Lacrosse.
Faasse, Bracy and the Norwich women’s soccer team will begin their season on Sept. 1 at Castleton, before returning to campus on Sept. 18 for their home opener against Northern Vermont University-Johnson at 7 p.m.
