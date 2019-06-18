Rutland vs. Brattleboro is shaping up to be one of American Legion's best rivalries this summer and Ethan Coarse's two-run, walk-off double in the eighth was another reason.
Brattleboro scored in the eighth to take a 5-4 lead but Coarse's heroics turned that around into a 6-5 victory for Rutland Post 31 on Tuesday at St. Peter's Field.
It was the teams' third straight one-run game, with Rutland holding a 2-1 edge.
Luc Vitagliano reached on a swinging bunt and Reilly Shannon on a seeing-eye single to set the table for Coarse, the leadoff hitter for Post 31.
He nearly ended the game on a 3-1 fastball from Forrester Avard with a viscous line drive deep down the left field line that barely missed the chalk and would have scored the tying run at the very least.
"I had my head down and was running," said Coarse when he was asked if he thought the ball was fair.
But on the very next pitch, Avard came with a 3-2 fastball and this time Coarse crushed it over left fielder Aaron Petrie on the same vicious line. The winning run scored without a play at the plate and the Post 31 dugout emptied to greet its hero.
"I don't blame Avard (throwing another fastball) because my first two at-bats were horrible," Coarse said with a laugh.
"This feels great."
Rutland is now 2-1 and Brattleboro 1-2.
It was a fitting ending to a game where the scoring stopped in the fourth inning and suddenly began again. Post 5 ended a three-inning drought with Chris Frost's RBI single off Justin Aker, the eventual winning pitcher. Aker came on after Ben Simpson gave up a leadoff single to Hunter Beebe in the eighth.
The game was also a mixed bag; Brattleboro committed two errors and gave up two unearned runs while Rutland committed four and gave up one.
The teams swapped runs early on sacrifice flies by Rutland's Josh Beayon and Post 5's Petrie. Reece de Castro then had a two-run single off Post 5 starter Christian Thomsen and Post 31 scored its fourth run on an error.
But Brattleboro overcame deficits of 2-1 and 4-2; Post 5 and tied it up with Jeremy Rounds' run-scoring grounder and a two-run fourth inning, when a run scored on a double play.
Simpson allowed four earned runs but pitched out of a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the fifth. Post 31 third baseman Nate Hudson went down and blocked a hard grounder and turned it into a force at home. Simpson them logged a strikeout and got another big play from his infield to preserve a 4-4 tie; Beebe hit a hard grounder up the middle that changed directions off the tip of Simpson's glove, but second baseman de Castro quickly reversed fields, chased down the ball and got an out at first.
de Castro also had three hits and Aker two more. Each side had nine hits.
Post 5 had some gems of its own, with third baseman Tyler Millerick making a falling-down catch near the Post 31 dugout of a twisting foul pop, and second baseman Jeremy Round starting a double play.
Frost, Dan Petrie and Beebe had two hits each for Brattleboro.
Rutland goes eight back into action Thursday night, hosting White River Post 84.
