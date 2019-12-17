The little things cost the Rutland girls basketball team in its home game against Rice Tuesday night.
Missed lay-ups and unforced turnovers added up and the Raiders couldn’t overcome the mistakes, falling 33-28 to the Green Knights at the College of Saint Joseph.
“We tell them all the time that good teams are going to make lay-ups,” said Rutland coach Nathan Bellomo. “We have to seal that up. I think that’s an easy fix. We just have to have that competitive mindset.”
The Raiders struggled mightily early in their opener against CVU and they faced similar struggles in the first against Rice on Tuesday.
The Green Knights didn’t make Rutland pay for its struggles early on, but Rice eventually found its groove and shot out to an 8-0 lead.
Sophomore Sarah Ferrara finally put the Raiders on the board with a 3 late in the first quarter. The Raiders cut the Green Knights’ lead down to one by quarter’s end, but the second quarter saw Rutland’s offensive struggles rear its head again.
Rice guard Kristen Varin’s basket was the only one in the second quarter for either side, as the Green Knights held a three-point lead at the half.
Rutland had to deal with foul trouble for senior center Rylee Burgess in the first half. Burgess quickly picked up a pair of fouls and sat much of the half.
She returned to the court for the second half and seemed to make a big difference for the Raiders.
Burgess scored six points in the third quarter and pulled down a handful of rebounds as Rice struggled to contain her.
“She’s our senior. We’re running through her,” Bellomo said. “As she goes, we go. She has to have the mentality to take us under her wing and go.”
In limited time, Burgess had a double-double and led the Raiders with 11 points, all in the second half.
Rutland erased the Green Knights’ lead in the third and the game went to the fourth tied 19-19.
Rice took its lead back in the fourth quarter and started to drain some clock, forcing the Raiders to be more aggressive defensively.
The change in defensive intensity worked as Kendra Sabotka forced a steal and found points on the other end. Burgess followed that up with a nice post move on an ensuing possession to tie the game, but the Green Knights quickly took control from there.
Rice forward Greta Alexandra-Parker stepped up in the closing minutes to secure the Green Knights’ victory.
The junior scored eight of Rice’s 14 fourth-quarter points, including some critical free throws down the stretch.
Senior Khadija Hussein came up with some crucial rebounds in the waning minutes of the game to keep possessions alive. Hussein had 12 boards to lead Rice.
Bellomo pointed to offensive rebounding as an important focus moving forward.
“We gave up too many offensive rebounds. We didn’t finish out possessions,” Bellomo said. “All of it comes down to effort plays on defense.”
Rutland drops to 0-2 with the loss and tries to pick up its first win on Saturday when it plays Essex in the final weekend of the North-South Classic at CSJ. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
“We’re gonna work and see who wants to step up for Saturday,” Bellomo said. “We’re young and we’re still working through the kinks. (Tuesday’s) game was a lot better than (Saturday’s) game.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Otter Valley 62, Vergennes 60
VERGENNES — The Otter Valley boys basketball team led most of the way against Vergennes Tuesday night and pulled out a 62-60 win in its season opener.
The Otters took a 10-point lead into the half, but the Commodores erased the advantage with a great third quarter.
Vergennes took its lone lead of the day late in the foruth, but Otter Valley responded and pulled out the win.
The Otters shot the ball well from behind the arc, hitting 14 3’s.
Dylan Gaboriault led Otter Valley with 20 points, while Alex Spilo and Parker Todd had 16 and 10 points respectively.
Ben Curtis led the Commodores with 16 points.
Otter Valley improves to 1-0 and hosts Mount Abraham on Friday at 7 p.m.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
