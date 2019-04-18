SPRINGFIELD — Aubrey Ramey came within a weird play from throwing a no-hitter as Fair Haven rolled to a 13-0 win at windy Springfield in Marble Valley League baseball Thursday afternoon.
There were two outs in the end of the sixth inning (which was the last inning of the mercy rule game) when Springfield freshman Sam Presch hit a slow roller that hugged the third base foul line. The ball got to the bag where Springfield baserunner Chris Stearns was standing. Although it was not clear whether the ball hit Stearns or the bag, either way it was a hit for Presch and Ramey lost his no-hitter.
“What a tough way to lose a no-hitter,” exclaimed his coach, Adam Greenlese.
Fair Haven third baseman Andrew Lanthier was nearby as the ball trickled down the line, but he said he was unsure whether it hit the bag of the runner.
“I just don’t know,” he said.
Ramey was sensational as he fanned 10, walked one and had just two three-ball counts. Forty-seven of his 67 pitches were for strikes.
“He’s a bear out there,” said Greenlese.
The only runner Springfield had in the first five innings came on a second-inning error — Fair Haven’s only error of the game.
The win brought the Slaters to 3-0 and it was the second time they beat Springfield, having knocked off the Cosmos on April 12, 8-5.
Springfield (0-3) and first-year coach Justin Devoid are still trying to make the pieces fit, and having people on vacation and perhaps the Cosmos’ top player, Brady Clark, on the injured list isn’t helping.
“He’s a big part of our game plan,” said Devoid of Clark, who was injured last week diving back to first base and was at the game Thursday on crutches.
Devoid saw his starting pitching as a positive. Greg Otis had four solid innings allowing six hits, but was let down a bit by his defense.
“You can’t give a team six outs in an inning,” said Devoid.
In addition to outstanding defense and pitching, the Slaters had 13 hits in a solid overall game.
“When you boil the game down to its simplest forms, it’s an easy game,” chuckled Greenlese. “You pitch it, you hit it and you catch it.”
Fair Haven had three runs in the first, but got only one run off Otis in the next three innings. However, the Slaters feasted with nine runs over the next two innings.
Parker Morse had three of the hits while Austin Beayon, Lanthier, Brent Huntley, Dylan Lee and Jacob Hochberg each had two.
Springfield’s Monday game has been moved from Green Mountain to Springfield, as the Chieftains’ field is unplayable.
