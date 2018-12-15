PROCTOR — The last momentum swing in a game as smooth as churned gravel went to the Otters.
Livia Bernhardt's two free throws in the last minute gave Otter Valley the lead and Alia Edmunds' off-balance bank shot in the final seconds sealed a mistake-filled, 33-29 victory over Proctor in Marble Valley League play Saturday.
Bernhardt had 11 points and Edmunds eight. The Otters won a close one after losing by four to West Rutland in their opener. Proctor is also 1-1, having won its opener by two over Mount St. Joseph.
Statistically there will be a lot to clean up when the teams meet for some chalk talk. OV used its strength and size advantage inside to overpower Proctor on the boards, 35-22, but the speedy Phantoms neutralized that by gathering up 15 steals among OV's 34 turnovers. Then Proctor negated much of that advantage with shot selection that was questionable much of the game.
But a win's a win for OV, which has just three seniors. Proctor has only one.
"They are never going to stop competing," coach Kelly Trayah said of the Otters. "They are such competitors. We're going to continue to grow. It's a team that is comprised of a lot of talent. We just have to get it together."
Any two-possession lead looked big in this game as both teams, while playing very hard and fast, spun their wheels offensively. Proctor went a span of nearly eight minutes in the first half without a field goal and Otter Valley had a five-minute scoring drought in the second half.
Proctor pulled even from a 29-24 deficit with 1:08 left with a 5-0 run comprised of a free throw by Allie Almond (nine points) two more by Rachel Stuhlmueller (six points) and a steal and layup by Maggie McKearin (seven points).
But the Phantoms gave up a huge offensive rebound to Bernhardt after two OV misses at the line in a 29-all game and after she was fouled, Bernhardt coolly made both of her attempts.
Then the Phantoms turned over the ball once and squandered two chances to tie.
Edmunds then scored the putaway basket, appropriately, after grabbing a rebound of her own miss.
"We have got to learn how to close out games and a lot of that is when you have free throws you have to hit free throws," said Proctor coach Chris Hughes. "And when they have free throws you can't give up a second shot on the miss."
Bernhardt had six points and Almond eight in a first half that ended at 16-16. Almond's trey and a McKearin strip and layup ended a 9-0 run that put the hosts on top 16-14 and then Bernhardt hit a short banker to tie things.
Back-to-back McKearin scores put Proctor ahead 22-16 midway through the third but the Otters won the next eight minutes 13-2 for a 29-24 lead with Edmunds netting six points.
"Defensively we still battled: giving up (33) points, that's tremendous," Hughes said. "But in the end in the closest game you have to find a way to make a shot and in the last two games our shooting has been not the way I think it's going to end the year as."
