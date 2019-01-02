BRANDON — Livia Bernhardt scored 22 points and dragged down nine rebounds, pacing Otter Valley to a 52-29 victory over Mill River in MVL basketball Wednesday.
The Otters leveled their record at 3-3 with Springfield coming to the House of Noise on Friday.
“In all five of our games we’d started slow but we didn’t tonight,” said coach Kelly Trayah. “It was our best game all year. We pressed, created offense and we finished around the hoop.
“Everybody was contributing.”
Julia Eastman contributed eight points and Alia Edmunds played tenacious defense. Freshman Alice Keith gathered up four steals and had six points in transition.
OV also took good care of the ball, with many of its 13 turnovers coming at the end of the game.
Tess Bagley led Mill River with six points.
“She played hard,” Trayah said.
Rice 51, Rutland 27
The Rice girls avenged an early-season loss to the Rutland Raiders with a 51-27 victory at Keefe Gym Wednesday night behind a balanced effort.
Kristen Varin had 17 points, Maddy McElroy 12 and Fiona Connolly 13 for the Green Knights, who are now 4-2.
Rylee Burgess led the way for the 4-3 Raiders with 10 points, followed by Elise Magro with eight.
Rutland will visit Colchester on Friday.
Green Mountain 49,
Poultney 21
CHESTER — Allie Kenney led the way with 14 points as Green Mountain rolled over winless Poultney 49-21 in MVL basketball Wednesday.
Early pressure helped Division III GM to a 37-12 halftime lead and the Chiefs emptied the bench and backed off.
Maya Lewis added 11 for GM, which won its third straight to go to 4-1. Julie Bruno had 10 points to lead Poultney.
GM will host D-IV power West Rutland on Friday before returning to D-III competition.
“It’s really tough in D-III with us and Windsor and Thetford and Hazen,” said coach Terry Farrell, who has a deep, senior-led squad.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mount Abraham 61,
Otter Valley 51
BRISTOL — Liam Kelliher led a balanced effort with 20 points, leading Mount Abraham over Otter Valley 61-51 in non-league basketball Wednesday.
The win leveled the Eagles’ record to 3-3 and dropped OV to 4-2.
Shain Sargent added 15 and Logan Rodriguez and Parker Hines 13 each for the Eagles, who led at halftime 28-20.
Tyler Rowe had 15 points and Del Norwood 14 for the Otters.
Fair Haven 65, Vergennes 45
FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven turned on its running game by beating the Vergennes press and cruised to its sixth win against no losses, 65-45, in non-league basketball Wednesday.
Benchman Zach Ellis led the way with 16 points in a balanced effort, with Cam Coloutti adding 15.
The Slaters led 30-19 at the half and 50-32 through three periods.
“We had nine players score. We’ve got other kids stepping up and we don’t have to rely on Cam; that’s what pleases me,” said Slaters coach Bob Prenevost.
The Slaters are idle until Jan. 9, when they will face an improved Middlebury team.
“That’s going to be a good test,” Prenevost said.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Trinity 1, Castleton 0
An undermanned Castleton team fell short 1-0 to Trinity in a non-conference hockey game that opened Castleton’s second semester Wednesday at Spartan Arena.
Castleton was only able to skate 12 players due to illness but, thanks to goalie Alexis Kalm, did not allow the game’s only goal until 2:45 remained in regulation. Sierra Lee scored on a screen from high in the slot to lift the Bantams, a NESCAC team, to victory. Caelin Flaherty assisted.
Trinity outshot Castleton 31-13 but Kalm was strong with 30 stops.
Castleton had only a handful of good opportunities, two off the stick of Aimee Briand. Kai-Lilly Karpman collected the shutout with just 13 saves.
Trinity is 3-4 while Castleton, which fell to 4-7-2, will hope to get healthy by Saturday when the Spartans host the WSYB/Catamount Invitational. Castleton will play SUNY-Canton in the first round at 1 p.m. Manhattanville will face Endicott in the second game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
