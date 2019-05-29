BRANDON — No. 2 seed Otter Valley came back from the dead and a 16-4 seventh-inning deficit to make a miracle comeback against No. 15 Vergennes and pull out a 17-16 win in eight innings in Division II playoff action Wednesday.
The Otters scored 12 times in the seventh to tie the score, highlighted by two-run doubles from Stef Palmer and Mia Politano and a steal of home by Bella Falco.
“Nobody gave up, the girls were positive in every huddle,” said Otter co-coach Toni Poalino. “Our blood pressures are still high though, it was so exciting,” she continued, speaking for herself and co-coach Kelly Trayah.
Morgan LaPorte picked up the complete game win as the Otters live to play another day.
Felicia Poirer took the loss for Vergennes. They were led on offense by Aubrey Trembel with four hits.
Renne O’Connel led off the Otters eigth with a triple and scored on a passed ball to cap the comeback.
Rutland 7, South Burlington 5
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A four-run seventh inning carried No. 10 seeded Rutland over No. 7 South Burlington 7-5 in the first round of the D-I softball playoffs Wednesday.
Early miscues had the Raiders down 5-1 after four innings and they were still trailing 5-3 to start the seventh but a walk, five hits, and a fielders’ choice put them on top in a game where everyone contributed.
“I’m pretty excited, it was a real nice comeback,” said Raider coach Dick Wright.
Skyler Bird picked up the complete-game win.
Leland & Gray 20, Rivendell 1
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray made short work of Rivendell, stopping the Raptors 20-1 in five innings in D-III softball.
Abbie Lowe picked up the win for the Rebels, scattering four hits.
Erin Cutts hit a grand slam in the fourth and had five RBI. Allison Stockwell added three hits, including a triple, for the Rebels, who will be on the road at Oxbow Friday.
Fair Haven 16, Woodstock 1
FAIR HAVEN — Zoey Cole did it all as No. Fair Haven stopped No. 12 Woodstock 16-1 in five innings in D-II softball Wednesday.
Cole picked up the win allowing just an unearned run and was 4 for 4 at the plate, including a pair of home runs.
“Our girls played solid solid softball,” said Fair Haven coach Bill Jones. “It was a good effort all around and we’ll be ready for the next round.”
Lizzy Peck took the loss for Woodstock.
Allison Stockwell had three hits for the Slaters and Izzy Amaden added a pair.
BASEBALL
Poultney 20, Twinfield 4
POULTNEY — Jacob DeBonis picked up the win and Spencer Gibbs finished the last two innings as No. 7 Poultney stopped No.10 Twinfield in a five-inning 20-4 mercy rule win.
Paul Gadd took the loss for Twinfield.
Tommy Dunbar and Eli Rosario each had three hits for the Blue Devils, Cam Wescott had two hits and five RBI and No. 9 hitter Mason Hutchins had Poultney’s first over-the-fence home run off the season.
The Blue Devils will travel 112 miles to face Danville on Friday.
Otter Valley 15, Mill River 5
BRANDON — Josh Beayon legged out a three-run, inside-the-park homer in Otter Valley’s 15-5 victory in Division II playdown action Wednesday.
Kollin Bissette gave up two first-inning runs before settling down to earn the victory and freshman Fraiser Pierpoint got his first varsity appearance and finished up.
“You expect a freshman to be nervous but he did all right; he threw strikes,” said coach Mike Howe.
Howe will send ace Beayon to the hill Friday when No. 1 OV (16-1) hosts No. 8 Bellows Falls. BF lost two close games to the Otters this season.
“We expect it to be a great game,” said Howe.
Devin Poczobut took the loss for No. 16, 1-15 Mill River, which lost to the Otters three times this year. Dan Graves had three hits for the Minutemen.
OV rolled out the timber for its playoff opener. Nate Hudson had three hits and Beayon, Reilly Shannon, Marcus McCullough, Bissette and Alex Polli all had two apiece.
Bellows Falls 4, Hartford 2
WESTMINSTER — Jack Brown picked up the win as Bellows Falls stopped Hartford 4-2 in boys baseball playdown action Wednesday.
Despite only getting four hits the Terriers took advantage of walks and Hurricane miscues to pick up the win.
Bellows Falls will be at Otter Valley Friday.
Brattleboro 9, Rutland 1
BRATTLEBORO — The third-time jinx and Adam Newton were the undoing of Rutland High School in a 9-1 victory for Brattleboro in a DIvision I playdown game Wednesday.
Newton allowed only one hit — a homer by Raiders freshman Jevan Valente — while striking out 11. The Raiders had beaten Bratt twice, including a one-run game where Newton was tagged with the loss.
“I think he had a little adrenaline going,” said Rutland coach Matt Bloomer. “He threw harder than when we saw him.”
For good measure, Newton went 4 for 4 with four RBI for the No. 8, 11-6 Colonels. No. 9 Rutland ended the season at 8-7.
Ben Simpson started for Rutland and left after two innings, trailing 1-0 on an unearned run. Valente’s homer tied it but a two-out error in the fifth led to a three-run inning that gave Bratt some breathing room. Reliever Zach Bates was the hard-luck loser.
“The season ended in a disappointing fashion but this was as good group of kids,” said Bloomer. “It’s just tough in the playoffs when you run up against somebody’s ace.”
BOYS TENNIS
Essex 4, Rutland 3
No. 10 seed Essex stopped No. 7 Rutland 4-3 in the first round of the boys D-I tennis Wednesday.
Andres Aguilar stopped David Wrenner 6-1, 6-4 to give the Raiders their only singlea win of the match.
Dylan Roussel and Brayden Moore won first doubles for the Raiders stopping Dominic Minadeo and Luke Alden 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Ollie Hamilton and Zach Nelson won second doubles for Rutland topping Noah Parker and Cameron Lamphere 6-4, 7-7 (6) for the Raiders’ third win.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mount Anthony 5, Rutland 2
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony won three tight singles matches and moved on in the Division I playoffs, beating Rutland 5-2 Wednesday.
Amy McGee and the doubles teams of Jessica Orluck and Sydney Erickson-Marotti posted wins for the Raiders. McGee topped Haley Loomis 6-2, 6-1 and Orluck and Erickson-Marotti beat Chloe Gore and Lexi Gerow, 6-2, 5-7, 10-8.
In other singles, MAU’s Bao Bao Skuong topped Stefanie Allen, 6-0, 6-0, Carly Belina beat Ava Menconi 6-0, 7-6, Lily Donahue beat Olivia Shipley 6-4, 6-3, and Gabby Griffin-Leon topped EA Rushing 6-4, 6-1.
In second doubles, Regina MacDonald and Zoe Amaroso beat Taylor and Lilly Krupp 6-2, 6-0.
No., 6 MAU is 9-5 while No. 1 Rutland finished 6-8 in a season that began with many question marks.
“I was really happy with the season,” said Raiders coach Mary Haskell. “We started basically from scratch. The growth and attitude over the course of the season was tremendous.”
Rutland returns all but three of the players who took part in Wednesday’s match.
BBA 7, Otter Valley 0
MANCHESTER — The Otter Valley girls tennis team saw its season come to an end Wednesday in a 7-0 loss to Burr and Burton Academy.
The No. 6 Otters finish at 3-9 and No. 9 BBA advances with a record of 10-2.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Woodstock 14, Spaulding 4
BARRE — No. 9 seeded Woodstock easily handled No. 8 seed Spaulding 14-4 in D-II playoff action Wednesday.
Kia Albers made four save in picking up the win.
Gina Sorentino had four goals and an assist for Woodstock and Kelly Gephardt added three.
Woodstock moves on to play top seeded Vergennes on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Other scores from Wednesday:
BOYS BASEBALL
D-I: Rice 3, Middlebury 2 (8 innings); South Burlington 3, Burlington 2; St. Johnsbury 4, Essex 3; Mount Mansfield 9, Lyndon 2; Colchester 6, Spaulding 0; BFA-St. Albans 6, Burr and Burton 5.
D-II: Lamoille 8, Lake Region 3; Harwood 6, Milton 5; Mount Abraham 5, U-32 1.
D-III: Vergennes 10, Richford 0; Oxbow 2, BFA-Fairfax 1.
SOFTBALL
D-I: Brattleboro 2, St. Johnsbury 1; BFA-St. Albans 17, Middlebury 0; Lyndon 17, Spaulding 3; Mount Anthony 7, Mount Mansfield 1; Missisquoi 15, North Country 0; CVU 7, Colchester 3.
D-II: Rice 15, Lamoille 0; U-32 8, Hartford 7.
D-III: Windsor 14, Thetford 5; Peoples 18, Williamstown 3.
GIRLS LACROSSE
D-I: BFA-St. Albans 13, Mount Mansfield 12; CVU 13, Essex 8.
D-II: Woodstock 14, Spaulding 4; Stowe 10, Harwood 5; St. Johnsbury 18, Colchester 2; Lamoille 16, Milton 2.
BOYS LACROSSE
D-I: Essex 14, Middlebury 6; Woodstock 18, Brattleboro 1; Mount Mansfield 18, Rice 6; Lamoille forfeits to Stowe; Milton 11, Mount Abraham 2 Green Mountain Valley 13, St. Johnsbury 7.
GIRLS TENNIS
D-I: Stowe 7, Mount Mansfield 0; Rice forfeits to South Burlington; Essex 6, Spaulding 1; St. Johnsbury 4, North Country 3; Burlington 5, Colchester 2.
D-II: Montpelier 7, Bellows Falls 0; U-32 7, Harwood 0; Burr and Burton 7, Otter Valley 0.
BOYS TENNIS
D-I: South Burlington 7, CVU 0; U-32 5, Mount Mansfield 2.
CORRECTION
The headline for the boys lacrosse article in Tuesday’s sports section had the incorrect final score for the game. Rutland defeated Burlington 11-8.
