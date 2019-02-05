SPRINGFIELD — Springfield, down by 10 points to start the fourth quarter, scored the first nine points of the period to close within one, but Otter Valley closed the game on a 9-0 run to come away with a 44-34 win Tuesday night in Marble Valley League boys basketball play at Dressel Gym.
“We held them scoreless for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter then made some bad decisions down the stretch,” said Springfield coach Mike Ruppel. “I’ll take the blame for those decisions.”
Springfield, now 1-10, entered the game as the heavy underdog against a senior-laden, 10-5, Otter Valley team. And even though the Otters were not playing particularly well, they did lead by 10 after three quarters.
So what happened?
“They out-hustled us,” said Otter coach Greg Hughes. ”At times tonight they wanted it more than us. We might have underestimated them. They are pretty good.”
Ruppel said he wanted to hold Otter Valley to around 10 points per period, “and if we did that I thought we had a chance. We were pretty close.”
As the fourth quarter began, the Otters were working the clock, but not scoring and the Cosmos chipped away with four different players figuring in the scoring.
And each time the Otters failed to score and the Cosmos responded with a basket, the noise in Dressel Gym intensified. It was two free throws by freshman Sam Presch that brought the Cosmos to within one point of the lead before the Otters recovered and finished the game with five free throws.
“We finally made some baskets down the stretch,” said Hughes.
Senior Dylan Mackie had a big game for the Otters with 18 points. However, no other Otter had more than five points. For Springfield, Noah Zierfus had 15 and Damian Warner had nine.
Otter Valley hosts Mount St. Joseph on Friday while Springfield goes to Leland & Gray on Friday and Woodstock on Saturday.
