BRANDON — The game was one hour and 45 minutes on a high wire and it came down to big defensive plays and one big swing by Logan Trombley.
The Otters’ No. 9 hitter threaded an RBI single up the middle in the fourth inning and Otter Valley made it stand up for a 2-1 victory over rival Fair Haven in a big Marble Valley League baseball game Wednesday.
The Otters nailed down the top seed in the Division II tournament but it was anyone’s guess if that skinny run was going to hold up against the Slaters, who came in ranked second.
OV lefty ace Josh Beayon danced out of trouble all day, out-dueling Slaters righty ace Aubrey Ramey in complete games for both. Beayon twirled a three-hitter without allowing an earned run but had to work hard to strand nine Slaters runners on base.
Ramey spaced five Otters hits while striking out 12 in a far more efficient game. Beayon walked four (two intentionally) and hit four as he tried to work the edges of the plate. Ramey walked just two, one intentionally.
“Aubrey is back to his old form,” said Slaters coach Adam Greenlese. “He is phenomenal.”
“He’s a heck of a pitcher and he was very efficient,” said Otters coach Mike Howe.
A big play at home where Ramey was called out trying to score on a wild pitch in the fifth inning had Slaters fans bellowing; Ramey appeared to have his feet across the plate before being tagged out by Beayon after catcher Alex Polli tracked down the ball at the screen.
Otter Valley is now 14-1 while the Slaters fell to 10-4.
It was 1-1 when Otter Valley’s Kollin Bissette doubled hard to left to lead the fourth. Two strikeouts later, Trombley was in the box and behind in the count. He came through with a hard hopper up the middle and Bissette scored without a play at home.
“He made a couple of adjustments,” said Howe. “Logan had a bad first at-bat and we talked about shortening up, and he made a really good swing.”
Fair Haven struck for its run in the first inning when Andrew Lanthier was hit by a pitch with one out. Beayon made a pickoff throw to first that caught Lanthier flat-footed, but he motored back and forth in the rundown and with the ball changing hands for the fifth time, it was thrown away for OV’s only error. The ball went out of play, Lanthier was awarded third base, and he scored on Parker Morse’s solid single to left.
The Slaters, who committed one harmless error, went on to leave at least two men aboard in three other innings.
“I think Fair Haven had a very good approach to Josh but he got the outs when he had to,” Howe said.
Otter Valley tied it in the home first, with Nate Hudson drawing a walk, stealing second and scoring on Beayon’s double to left.
Hudson singled to lead the fifth but was wiped off the bases when Slater third baseman Lanthier started a 5-4-3 double play.
The defensive gem of the game was made at first base by OV’s Marcus McCullough, who made a belly flop backhand stab in the hole on a hard grounder by Dylan Lee, with Beayon hustling to first to take McCullough’s throw. Another big play was made in left by OVs Jack Adams, who raced nearly back to the fence to take extra bases away from Austin Beayon with the bases empty in the seventh.
Lanthier walked and Morse was hit by a pitch to put two aboard with two outs but Beayon induced a routine fly ball to end the game.
The teams will play again on Friday, with Patrick McKeighan starting for the Otters and Morse taking the bump for the Slaters.
And to both coaches it’s all about the game, not so much about what it means — even with the potential weight Wednesday’s game carried.
“We don’t pay attention to that,” said Howe. “All we know is that we’ve got a game on Friday. Every time we play we want to win.”
Fair Haven now has to overtake Enosburg for the second seed, which entitles the holder up to three home playoff games.
“We could be No. 2 or 3, I don’t care,” said Greenlese. “Our record does not reflect our performance so far.
“I’m proud of our guys. We battled.”
And they will again on Friday.
