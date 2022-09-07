PITTSFORD — Aiden Decker is a junior captain in his third year of varsity boys soccer but he had never been on a team that was 2-0.
That changed on Wednesday at Taranovich Field when the Otters defeated Proctor 3-1.
Otter Valley followed up the season-opening 3-1 win over West Rutland by building a 2-0 lead by halftime on the way to the victory.
Owen Thomas got the first goal on a direct kick from 30 yards out. It was a blast that went just over the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Aaron Brock and just under the crossbar. The goal came with 20:43 remaining in the half.
Then, 4:54 before the half, Thomas Politano scored on a soft, well-placed line drive.
The Otters would have taken a 3-0 lead into the break were it not for an outstanding defensive play by Proctor junior back Cameron Cannucci. The ball was right on the goal line when the hustling Cannucci cleared it with a burst.
The Phantoms had a scoring threat in the opening minutes of the second half. Isaac Parker nearly volleyed in Carter Crossman's corner kick.
That compelled Otter Valley coach Brian Thomas to instill some urgency in his players.
"We don't let up," he shouted.
Letting up with a two-goal lead in soccer is not uncommon and that made Owen Thomas' second goal (his fourth of the year) a big one. It came with 13:52 remaining.
Conner Denis led Thomas perfectly with a ball in the box and Thomas ran on to it, slamming it with authority in the corner, giving Brock no chance.
Crossmon made a strong bid to avert the shutout with four minutes remaining.
Isaac Parker did avert the shutout for the Phantoms. He scored from six feet out, pushing the ball over the line with 2:12 remaining.
A 2-0 record is foreign territory for the Otters, but even more than the record, coach Thomas likes the progress his players made from the first game to this win over the Phantoms.
"I thought we possessed the ball much better and we used our support people much better than in the first game," the coach said.
"Our schedule is tough so we have to keep getting better."
That schedule does, indeed, get tougher with the next game on Tuesday against Woodstock.
The Phantoms will try to break through for their first win on Saturday at home against Sharon Academy.
Coach Thomas said that first goal from Owen Thomas was a big lift.
"That really got the kids excited," he said of the well-struck direct kick.
"That goal set the tone," Decker said. "It got us going and it got in their heads early."
The 2-0 start might be a surprise to some after the Otters were decimated by graduation.
"We lost 17 seniors but we have got a lot of new guys who are stepping up," Decker said.
"We came out a little too flat," Proctor coach Curtis Tomlinson said.
He and co-coach Gannon McKearin will hope to see the Phantoms bring a little more fire into the game on Saturday against the Phoenix.
