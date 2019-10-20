FAIRFAX - Alex Polli hit Chance Passmore for the winning touchdown with 42 seconds to play and Otter Valley stunned previously unbeaten BFA-Fairfax 38-36 in a wild Division III game Saturday night.
OV is 5-3 and BFA 7-1.
The Otters preserved the victory with a last-seconds interception near the goal line.
Polli passed to Passmore for three touchdowns and also connected with Brady Diaz for a score. Jared Denis and Nate Blake ran for Otters touchdowns in the regular-season ending game.
Noah Brock ran for three BFA touchdowns, the last of which gave the Bullets their final lead.
The teams were tied 14-14 at the half.
Both will be home for first-round playoff games next Saturday.
Burr and Burton 3, Rutland 0
Grace Pinkus scored three unassisted goals for Burr and Burton as the Bulldogs topped Rutland 3-2 in the finale of the girls regular soccer season on Saturday at Alumni Field.
Trailing 3-0 the Raiders fought back with goals from Camryn and Logan Kinsman with assists from Erin McClallen and Izzy Crossman.
"We competed," said Raider coach Lori McClallen on her team's effort.
Rutland, which plays a schedule also packed with Northern contenders, ended the regular season at 5-9.
Burr and Burton ends at 11-3 and will have the second seed and a bye in the first round of the D-I tournament. Rutland will travel in the first round.
Springfield 3, Otter Valley 0
SPRINGFIELD - Springfield busted up a scoreless match in the second half and shut out Otter Valley 3-0 in both teams' regular-season ending match Saturday night.
The SVL victory leaves Springfield with the sixth seed in next week's Division II tournament at 10-3-1 while 4-9-1 Otter Valley will be the 10th seed.
Kayla Gibbons, Mycah White (penalty kick) and Jenna Veysey scored for the Cosmos as their offense came to life after accounting for just three goals in the three previous games.
"The second half was awesome. We came out and dominated which was great to see," said coach Ray Curren. "We'd been struggling offensively."
Midfielders Maria Colaluca and Mackenzie Bushey were instrumental as the Otters shut out OV for the first time this year, including star midfielder/striker Olivia White.
Cosmos goalie Megan Stadler made most of her five saves in the first half in collecting the shutout. OV's Sophia Walker had eight saves.
Springfield, now 7-0 at home this season, will host Lamoille in the first round.
Proctor 6, Poultney 0
PROCTOR - Seniors Maddie Flanders and Allie Almond led Proctor to 6-0 win over Poultney in Southern Vermont League play on senior day.
Flanders scored four times and Almond scored twice as the Phantoms ended the regular season at 13-1.
Proctor will be the top seed when the Vermont Principals Association releases its playoff pairings Monday.
Poultney ends at 1-12-1. With schools still possibly reporting scores late Saturday, the Blue Devils were 15th and would play at West Rutland should they hold that spot.
Fair Haven 5, Woodstock 0
FAIR HAVEN - Brittney Love scored a pair of goals to lead Fair Haven past Woodstock in SVL soccer 5-0 Saturday.
Megan Ezzo, Kerigan Disorda, and Emma Briggs all scored for the Slaters. Emma Ezzo made four saves in picking up the shutout.
Fair Haven ends the year at 10-2-2 and will likely be the No. 4 seed when the Division II pairings are released by the Vermont Principals Association on Monday.
Woodstock ends at 5-8-1.
West Rutland 1, Black River 0
LUDLOW - West Rutland topped Black River 1-0 in girls soccer Friday night, probably the last Presidents game played at Dorsey Park.
West Rutland ends the year at 12-2.
Black River is 5-8 and was in the thick of the battle for a home playoff seed before suffering back-to-back losses to end the regular season.
BOYS SOCCER
Mill River 6, Fair Haven 3
FAIR HAVEN - Mill topped Fair Haven 6-3 in Southern Vermont League soccer Saturday to end their regular season at 5-9.
Tyler Corey had a hat trick, Ryan Jones two goals and Aidan Botti another for the Minutemen.
Nick Carrabino scored a pair of goals for Fair Haven and Jake Hochberg added one.
The Slaters end the year at 4-10.
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
Springfield 3, Fair Haven 1
FAIR HAVEN - Springfield topped Fair Haven 3-1 in girls field hockey Saturday.
The Slaters broke on top in this one when Veronica Redondo scored with an assist from Emily Belden. But the Cosmos answered with Skyler Congdon, Natalie Dorceley and Makaila Dorcely scoring to boosted Springfield to 3-11.
Fair Haven finished 0-14.
Slaters goalie Jordyn Howard had 14 saves while Anna Church stopped three shots in the Cosmos cage.
Springfield ends the year at 3-11.
Otter Valley 7, Brattleboro 1
BRANDON - Alia Edmunds scored four times to lead Otter Valley to a 7-1 victory over Brattleboro Saturday.
Brittney Jackson scored twice and Morgan LaPorte and Ryleigh Laporte each added a goal.
Otter Valley ends the regular season at 12-2.
Rosie Carrigan scored the Brattleboro goal. The Colonels end the year at 4-10.
MENS SOCCER
Eastern Connecticut State 5, Castleton 0
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. - Patrick Agyemang scored three times to lead Eastern Connecticut State to 5-0 win over Castleton in men's soccer Saturday.
The Warriors are now 6-1 in Little East Conference play while Castleton slips to 1-5.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Maritime SUNY 21, Castleton 3
BRONX, N.Y. - The SUNY Maritime Privateers handed Castleton their sixth straight loss of the season, 21-3 on a beautiful afternoon for football in The Bronx.
An Andy Kenosh field goal was the only score for the Spartans as they fall to 0-2 in conference play.
The Privateers end a four-game skid and go to 1-1 in the conference.
FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 2, Westfield State 1
CASTLETON - Castleton rallied from a 1-0 deficit to upend Westfeld State 2-1 in Little East field hockey on Saturday.
Gabriella Hunt and Raven Payne scored for the Spartans, now 9-6 overall and 7-3 in LEC play.
Castleton will host Salem State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
