NORTH CLARENDON — Friday was a reminder that April baseball can truly be the ugly step-sister of Vermont high school sports.
Walks and wild pitches came in abundance. There were eight errors and just five hits in Otter Valley’s 11-1 win in five innings over Mill River in both teams’ season-opening Marble Valley League game.
But there were bright spots as well.
Youthful Mill River did not allow an earned run until the Otters broke free for a seven-run fifth inning to put away the game in five, about an inning after snow began to spit down on the field. Dan Graves started and Aidan Botti and Spencer Ahearn came on to throw for the Minutemen. Graves threw the first three innings.
The Otters staff of Josh Beayon, Pat McKeighan and Nate Hudson allowed one earned run and two hits while the Mill River pitchers allowed three hits.
The walks did not make for great action but the Otters turned some into opportunities, stealing six bases and scoring two runners from second on wild pitches in the same inning.
“We want to be aggressive but I wasn’t expecting that,” said OV coach Mike Howe, who guides a legitimate contender in Division II.
Marcus McCullough and Alex Polli were those base runners as OV stretched its lead to 11-0 in the fifth.
Hudson was the game’s star. In addition to rapping a two-run single in the fifth, he made a sparkling play at third base, charging a slow hopper and throwing a runner out to strand three Minuteman baserunners in the second inning. Hudson also walked and scored. His hardest-hit ball went for an out: a liner stabbed by Minuteman shortstop Ryan Flanders, who threw to second to double off a runner.
Beayon, a fastball/curveball lefty, fired two scoreless innings to start, striking out four men in the first after a passed ball on strike three extended the inning. He also had a base hit, as did McCullough.
But the Minutemen jumped right on McKeighan with Graves and Botti stinging solid singles to begin the third. A walk loaded the bases before McKeighan bore down and whiffed the next two hitters to end the threat.
“I was impressed with some things but you can’t leave the bases loaded twice,” said Minuteman coach Brandson LaFerriere. “But we saw bright spots we can build on.”
The Otters scored three times in the second and once in the fourth for a 5-0 lead. Minuteman first baseman Brendan Tuohy shortened the second inning when he scooped a throw out of the dirt for an out.
Graves walked and scored the Minuteman run in the seventh without the benefit of a hit.
It was that kind of day.
Spring baseball.
Mill River will host Bellows Falls on Monday, the same day the Otters are scheduled to play Fair Haven in a premium MVL rivalry game. Fair Haven’s field is unplayable so Howe said he and his staff will try to prepare the Otters’ field.
