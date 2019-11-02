FAIRFAX - Jaxon Shaarschmidt ran for a 65-yard touchdown on BFA-Fairfax's first play from scrimmage and the second-seeded Bullets beat Otter Valley 20-6 in the Division III semifinals Saturday.
The victory avenged a 38-36 loss to Otter Valley in week 8 and propelled BFA into next week's finals against No. 1 Poultney.
BFA's Noah Brock ran one in from 11 yards out on BFA's last play of the half. Both two-point tries failed.
In between, Otter Valley's Alex Polli connected with Dylan Gaboriault for a TD pass which was negated due to a holding penalty.
Four plays later they hooked up again and this time the score counted. A bad snap caused the extra point try to fail.
The first half ended with BFA leading 12-6 and was notable for the amount of slipping and falling due to poor field conditions after heavy rain.
Otter Valley nearly recovered a squib kick to open the third quarter but did force BFA to start from its own 10-yard line.
The Otter Valley defense bent but did not break finally forcing the Bullets to punt which went for a touchback.
Polli's first play of the second half was intercepted by William Micuch.
The Otters defense got off the field with a quick three-and-out.
The Otter offense started at their own 11 and mounted a drive that looked about to stall out when David Williams caught a 15-yard pass from Polli on a fourth-and-14 to keep things moving.
Chance Passmore took a 5-five yard catch to the BFA 12 but a delay of game and holding penalty pushed the Otters back and they ended up turning the ball over on downs.
At that point it looked like BFA would be able to run out the clock with a first down but the Otters forced another punt, giving them one last chance with 90 seconds left.
Polli was intercepted on his last pass by Shaarschmidt who took it in from 29 yards to seal the win.
Cameron Meunier ran for the points after.
BOYS SOCCER
Twin Valley 4, Arlington 1
WESTMINSTER - Lucas Messing had three goals to power Twin Valley to a 4-1 victory over Arlington on Saturday in the Division IV boys soccer state championship game played at Bellows Falls Union High School. Colin McHale had the other goal for the No. 1 Wildcats.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 3, Stowe 0
BURLINGTON - Windsor won the Division III state field hockey championship in resounding fashion on Saturday, blanking Stowe 3-0 at the University of Vermont's Moulton-Winder Stadium.
Scoring for the No. 1 Yellow Jackets were Hannah Wood, Karen Kapuscinski and Angelina Bigwood. Alyssa Slocum had an assist.
BOYS' SOCCER FINALS
Division I
CVU 3, Mount Mansfield 0
Division II
Stowe 2, Middlebury 0
Division III
Green Mountain 4, Mill River 3 (OT)
Division IV
Twin Valley 4, Arlington 1
GIRLS' SOCCER FINALS
Division I
CVU 4, Colchester 1
Division II
Rice 2, Harwood 1
Division III
Thetford 6, Vergennes 1
Division IV
Proctor 6, Rivendell 0
FIELD HOCKEY FINALS
Division I
Rice 6, Bellows Falls 0
Division II
Mount Abraham 1, Otter Valley 0
Division III
Windsor 3, Stowe 0
FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS
Division I
ST. Johnsbury 31, Essex 7
Division III
BFA-Fairfax 20, Otter Valley 6
Poultney 40, Windsor 16
MEN'S SOCCER
UMD 3, Castleton 1
DARTMOUTH, Mass. -Junior Monteiro scored a pair of goals to lead UMass-Dartmouth over Castleton University 3-1 Saturday.
Jack Kingdon scored his 17th goal of the year for the Spartans.
Castleton is 6-12 and 2-6 in the Little East Conference.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Castleton 33, Anna Maria 19
CASTLETON - Castleton picked up its first win of the season over Anna Maria 33-19 on Saturday.
Jacob McCarthy threw for 264 yards and three touchdown passes to Chance Fee for 17 yards, Dylan Ellis for 23, and Tony Martinez for 28.
Rutand's Andy Kenosh kicked two field goals and made good on all three extra-point attempts.
Lucas Morse ran for a 6-yard score for the Spartans and Chris Rice became the program's all-time sack leader.
Woodstock's Luc Issa led the Castleton defense with seven tackles and an interception.
Castleton (1-7) is 1-3 in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference and closes out the season Saturday at Dean.
In other action involving Vermont teams, Middlebury remained unbeaten by edging Hamilton 14-7 and Norwich (5-3) was upset by Catholic 31-24.
Alex Maldjan rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns for Middlebury.
Dartmouth remained unbeaten with a 9-6 victory at Harvard.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Oswego 3, Castleton 2
Eryn Stewart's third-period power-play goal gave Oswego a 3-2 victory on Saturday and a weekend sweep at Spartan Arena.
Oswego had lost a 2-0 lead before coming up with the game-winner to get off to a 2-0 start. Castleton is 0-2.
Spartans goalie Alexis Kalm was enormous in keeping Castleton in this one with 45 saves.
Samantha Lawler and Brooke Greenwood scored for Castleton, with Courtney Gauthier and Casey Traill assisting the first goal and Darby Palisi and Ryanne Mix the second.
FIELD HOCKEY
Southern Maine 2, Castleton 1
GORHAM, Maine - Maggie Redmond's goal snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted Southern Maine over Castleton 2-1 in Little East Field hockey Saturday.
The decision left Southern Maine at 12-8 overall and 10-2 in the LEC, where 11-7 Castleton is 8-4.
Allison Lowell scored for the Spartans.
