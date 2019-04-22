BRANDON — Otter Valley had not played a game since it snowed on the Otters' opening day with Mill River over two weeks ago.
But when the Otters found themselves in a tie game (5-5) with visiting Bellows Falls, they shook off the rust and came through with a pair of runs to break the deadlock in the fourth. OV added two more insurance runs in the fifth then closed out a 9-7 victory by employing its best pitcher on a windswept Monday in Marble Valley League play.
In both the fourth and fifth innings, the Otters were able to get the heart of their batting order to produce.
Otter starting pitcher and No. 3 hitter Pat McKeighan got it going in the fourth with a one-out double. Josh Beayon promptly drove in McKeighan and broke the deadlock with a single up the middle off BF starter and losing pitcher Jack Brown. Beayon later came home on Alex Polli’s fielder’s choice.
Sure the Otters had taken a 7-5 lead, but because of the seesaw nature of this game, Otter coach Mike Howe knew his club needed to score more.
Reilly Shannon led the fifth by laying down a bunt single. Nate Hudson followed with a single. Shannon was then thrown out trying to steal third but McKeighan, who reached base four times, drew a walk. Hudson was able to advance to third on a wild pitch and Beayon, who collected three hits, drove home Hudson with the eventual winning run with a sac-fly to deep center. On the play, McKeighan scored on an errant throw from the outfield.
“We battled and we had to,” said Howe. “One more bleeder, or something else could have changed the whole dynamic of that game. First and second and nobody out, we get thrown out trying to steal third; we had the bases loaded and could not score. Those are things that when you get into the heart of the season will cost you. We’ve got some things we’ve got to get cleaned up.”
One of those things appears to be pitching. McKeighan yielded just six hits but had four walks and a hit batsman. Only two of those runners scored. They set up the two-run second and the three-run third. And McKeighan had to use 100 pitches to get through five innings.
Indeed, the right-handed McKeighan didn’t have his best stuff but he worked through his jams and finished strong by retiring the side in order in the fifth, in his last inning of work.
Meanwhile, Bellows Falls had its own problems.
The Terriers scored two runs in the second but stranded the bases loaded. BF scored three more in the third but again stranded two.
The Terriers rallied in the sixth against reliever Hudson. BF scored two runs to slice the Otter lead to 9-7. But with no outs and a runner on second, Hudson was able to wriggle off the hook without any further scoring.
Howe made sure that his alma mater Bellows Falls didn’t come back in the seventh by utilizing his best pitcher, Beayon, in relief. The left-hander was brilliant, striking out two and getting the side in order on just eight pitches.
“We just make those mistakes and that is how our season has gone,” BF coach Bob Lockerby said. “We’re struggling to score runs but we had ourselves in a pretty good spot — we didn’t make plays. If you don’t make plays and you are playing a good team, they are going to make you pay and Michael (Howe) did a nice job.”
Lokerby can take heart in the fact that he started four sophomores and a couple of freshmen, so he sees better days coming.
The Terriers banged out six hits with shortstop Griffin Waryas leading the way with two hits, while Colton Baldasaro scored twice.
The top of the Otter order did most of the damage, collecting eight of OV’s nine hits. Beayon banged out a trio of hits, scored twice and drove in two, while McKeighan added a pair of hits, drove in one and scored three.
The win bumped the Otters to 2-0 and they host Mill River on Tuesday while the 1-3 Terriers travel to Fair Haven on Tuesday.
