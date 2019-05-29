BRANDON – The Otter Valley lacrosse team celebrated its first home playoff game in 13 years Wednesday with a resounding 12-5 victory over U-32 in a Division II playdown game at Markowski Field.
The Otters spotted the Raiders a two-goal lead but then responded with three-straight goals to end the first quarter with a 3-2 lead and never looked back.
The Otters surged to a 5-3 lead at the intermission, upped the advantage to 8-4 after three quarters and then put the game away with a four-goal explosion in the final quarter.
“This was a short-term goal to gain a home playoff game and it is so huge for our program for us to win the first home playoff game since 2006,” said Jesse Milliman, who has coached at OV for five years, including four as head coach. “It’s so big for the seniors to have one more game on this field.”
The fifth-seeded Otters (8-5) move on to face the winner of No. 13 Lamoille and No. 4 Stowe Saturday. U-32 closed out a disappointing season at 1-10.
Tim Kittler’s four goals led a quartet of multi-goal scorers for OV. Hayden Gallo chipped in three goals, while Zach Scarborough and Ethan Sulik-Doty contributed two goals apiece. David Williams dished up two assists.
After a slow start, the Otter offense got cranked up and flowed freely. Much of it had to do with the fact that the Otters dominated the faceoff that triggered their offense. Faceoff control was a huge key as OV won 13 of 17 draws.
“Possessing the ball and giving our defense a rest has been a big challenge for us,” Millman said. “One of our biggest victories today was at the faceoff X. David Williams and Zach Scarborough dominated the X. The game starts there and we were able to control the pace and play the game that we wanted to play.”
The slow start by the Otters didn’t bode well but what also loomed big was that the Raiders rode a sizzling hot goalie in Max Kissnor, who was literally on fire.
While U-32 got goals from Josh Ehrat and Hank Beliog on their first two shots. At the same time Kissnor thwarted the Otters, turning away the first three Otter shots.
Scarborough found the mark at 7:46 to get the Otters on the board and then he scored the equalizer at 4:54 of the first. Although Kissnor stopped seven of 10 Otter shots in the first quarter Sulik-Doty beat him at 1:25 to vault the Otters into the lead for keeps.
All told, Kissnor stopped 20 shots but 12 got past him and that demonstrates how much the Otters control both the pace and how the Otters virtually lived in the Raider zone.
Meanwhile, Otter goalie Alex Stevens was not as busy but was sharp when he had to be, turning away 10 of 15 Raider shots.
Another key to the win was that Otter Valley committed just one penalty, while U-32 resided in the penalty box committing 10 penalties that resulted in at two Otter goals with a man advantage.
“Otter Valley had a ton of energy, they played hard and outplayed us today,” Raider coach AJ Wasko said. “Our team showed some energy as well but penalties hurt us. They gave their all – that’s all I can ask of them – but sometimes it just doesn’t work.”
The game remained close on the scoreboard into the third quarter. Jacob Ehrat’s second goal at 5:38 of the third drew U-32 to within two goals at 6-4.
But the Otters answered with a barrage and took command. Gallo scored from Sulik-Doty at 3:55 and then just over a minute later Kittler tallied to build the lead to 8-4 after three.
Just into the fourth quarter the Otters got goals from Sulik-Doty, Matt Mosley, Kittler and Gallo again to blow out the lead to 12-4 with 3:22 remaining to salt away the victory.
“We’re super excited. It’s good for the fans, it’s good for the community. It’s good to see the team having success,” Millman said. “You can look in the stands we have more fans every game, it’s a beautiful thing.”
