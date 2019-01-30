PROCTOR — Otter Valley boys basketball coach Greg Hughes has developed strong feelings about the Almo Buggiani Gymnasium over his years as a player and coach. They are like the feelings he has for a flat tire or a nasty sunburn, so he was elated to see his Otters get out of the place with a 49-40 victory over Proctor on Wednesday night.
“It’s always good to get a win in this place,” Hughes said.
Tyler Rowe nailed a 3-point field goal to put OV ahead 8-6 midway through the first quarter and the Otters were ahead the rest of the way.
Rowe was on fire, connecting on all four of his 3-pointers in the first half. He drilled two in a row to put his team up 20-9 and it looked as though the Otters might be poised to run away and hide.
But the Phantoms never went away. They shaved the lead to seven by the end of the third quarter. They still had a pulse with 1:25 left in the game when Conner McKearin swished a 3-pointer to cut it to 45-38.
But 15 seconds later, Kameron Strickland got a hard-earned inside hoop to cushion the lead to nine and there was no overcoming the Otters.
Rowe was in a rhythm in that first half, making two from behind the arc in each quarter.
“It was probably my last time playing in this gym. I wanted to do something,” Rowe said.
Rowe and Strickland led the Otters with 16 points apiece and Dylan Mackie, playing his usual stellar floor game, followed with 14.
Delshon Norwood was not leading the scoring parade for the Otters on this night, but his contribution on the other end of the floor was immense.
Proctor’s Brennon Crossmon was coming off a game where he scored 31 points and made seven 3-pointers in a win against Bellows Falls. Norwood dug in and shut him down.
“I think Delshon is the best on-ball defender in the league,” Hughes said.
McKearin led the Phantoms with 18 points, Solomon Parker added 11 and had a big game on both boards. Joe Valerio added six points.
Both teams were playing without a starter. Nate Greb was out with an injury for the Phantoms and Pat McKeighan for the Otters.
Jack Adams took McKeighan’s place and filled the void.
“Jack played the role very well,” Rowe said.
Jacob Plucin, seeing more minutes due to Greb’s absence, hit a couple of 3s for the Phantoms.
Proctor coach Jake Eaton loved what he got from his team against the Division II Otters.
“I am so proud of our kids for their effort. Nothing against Division IV, but we don’t see guards like Mackie,” Eaton said.
The little gym was rocking so it didn’t hurt the Otters being able to take a 27-17 lead into the half, much of the success on the long-distance shooting of Rowe.
“When Tyler gets going, he can drain any shot,” Hughes said.
The Buggiani got loud when Parker scored four quick points on inside hoops to cut the margin to four, 32-28.
The Otters were in need of a cushion and they got it when Strickland finished off a gorgeous feed from Norwood to extend the score to 35-28.
“We’re still trying to build our confidence,” Hughes said of his 8-5 Otters.
A winning streak will do that and this was their fourth consecutive victory.
It ended a five-game winning streak for the 8-4 Phantoms.
“We have a lot of different weapons,” Hughes said.
He knows his team will need them on Friday when Fair Haven comes to Brandon for another rivalry game.
The Phantoms have their own tough test Saturday when Green Mountain visits the Buggiani.
NOTES: Greb is expected to be out for some time with his sprained ankle. ... Monday, Otter Valley hosts Proctor in a girls basketball game at 6:30 p.m. in what will be Brandon Night, where the traditions and history of the old Brandon High School will be on display complete with 1961 music.
