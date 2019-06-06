Otter Valley's Morgan LaPorte isn't about the "Ks," she is about the "Ws."
The Otters' pitcher did not strike out a single batter in her team's 11-10 victory over U-32 in the semifinals, but she shut out the Raiders over the last three innings, allowing Otter Valley to come all the way back from a 10-3 deficit.
Her line over those three frames: Two hits, no walks and no runs.
"Morgan throws strikes," Otter Valley co-coach Kelly Trayah said.
That was good enough against U-32 and it was good enough on May 9 against Mount Abraham, when the Otters defeated the Eagles 4-1.
Now, Mount Abe stands in the way of Otter Valley in its quest for what would be the fifth state championship program history.
Otter Valley and West Rutland will carry the banner for Rutland County for softball's state championship weekend with all four divisions playing their title games at Castleton University.
All eight teams bring with them a dream of hoisting the state championship hardware and putting their school's name in the history of Vermont interscholastic athletics.
But BFA-Fairfax brings something that reminds the most ardent softball fan about perspective — there are more important things in life beyond Vermont high school softball's biggest stage.
Fairfax senior Alex Blair was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in the fall and spent 116 days in the University of Vermont Medical Center.
She will be at Castleton in uniform with her teammates and available to play. She will harbor the same dream as the rest of the Bullets of a Division III state championship.
But Blair has another dream. She is now in remission and hopes to stay there.
Winning softball games is important. That is why there is an electronic scoreboard in left field at Castleton.
Other dreams are more important and the softball community gathered on the CU campus will be be rooting for Blair to achieve hers.
"She is a fighter," Fairfax coach Geri Witalec-Krupa said. "She is not just there in spirit. She plays vital roles for us."
THE SCHEDULE
OV in early-bird special
Otter Valley and Mount Abraham will battle for the Division II crown in Friday's only game. The Eagles and Otters meet at 4:15 p.m.
The other three games are on Saturday.
West Rutland and Blue Mountain kick off the day-long extravaganza Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Division IV game.
The Division I teams take the diamond next. BFA-St. Albans meets Missisquoi at 2 p.m.
The day concludes with BFA-Fairfax battling White River Valley for the D-III crown at 5:30 p.m.
Ticket prices, set by the Vermont Principals' Association, are $8 for general admission and $5 for seniors and students.
DIVISION I
No. 4 BFA-St. Albans vs. No. 2 Missisquoi
BFA-St. Albans has already knocked off the No. 1 seed, edging Essex 15-14 in the semifinals.
Now, the No. 4 Comets have another test — No. 2 Missisquoi, which boasts Sarah Harvey, the state's Gatorade Player of the Year.
Harvey was tough in the circle, putting together a 5-1 record with a 1.30 ERA for the Thunderbirds during the season.
Perhaps she was even more impressive at the plate. She batted .696 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs.
She has inked a National Letter of Intent to play softball for Kutztown University in Pennsylvania.
Coach Bert Berthiaume is the architect of an eye-popping softball history in St. Albans. The 15-3 Comets have won seven state championships and have been to the big game 15 times.
Missisquoi (18-1) is aiming for its fourth state crown.
DIVISION II
No. 2 Otter Valley vs. No. 1 Mount Abraham
Mount Abraham is the defending champion and the top seed but the Otters own the victory in the only meeting of the teams this season.
Trayah, who once coached Mount Abe, has plenty of respect for the Eagles.
"They are a team that you can't give extra outs to," Trayah said.
Opposing LaPorte in the circle will be Ruby Ball, who struck out seven in her complete-game 8-2 victory over Fair Haven in the semifinal game.
The Otters have won four state championships, the latest coming in 2014 when they defeated Vergennes 2-1 under the direction of the legendary Pattie Candon, who retired after last season.
Candon is still closeby, charting the scorebook as Trayah and co-coach Toni Poalino pull the strings.
The Otters were able to get a two-hour practice in on Wednesday that went very well, Poalino said.
"The girls are pumped. They are really excited. They know it is not going to be an easy game," Poalino said.
Mount Abe is looking for its third state championship and second in a row.
The Otters and Eagles each bring a 15-4 record into the game.
DIVISION III
No. 3 White River Valley vs. No. 1 BFA-Fairfax
BFA-Fairfax earned its way to CU with a dominant semifinal performance, whipping Richford 8-0.
The Wildcats' semifinal experience was a little different as they edged No. 2 Oxbow 1-0 in one of those classic pitching duels that has coaches going through Rolaids in record numbers.
White River Valley has a record of 15-2 and the Bullets are 16-2.
White River Valley is a new school this year but two of the former schools comprising it were Whitcomb and Rochester, schools that played under the banner of Whitchester last season and won the Division IV state championship.
Former Whitcomb player Sandy Gates is the White River Valley coach and pitchers Fiona Valliancourt and Chelsie Trask were in the circle for the 2018 state championship Whitchester team.
BFA also used two pitchers: Taylor Mitchell and Bridget Hamel.
Mitchell would be considered the ace but they complement one another so well that coach Witalec-Krupa is not adverse to using both in a game.
"Taylor throws hard and has a good mix of pitches," Witalec-Krupa said. "She is incredibly smart.
"Bridget doesn't have the velocity but the spin on her pitches makes her pretty challenging to hit. They are drastically different pitchers."
Witalec-Krupa is a Black River graduate and relishes coming back to southern Vermont to play.
DIVISION IV
No. 4 Blue Mountain vs. No. 2 West Rutland
Back on May 9 in Wells River, West Rutland defeated Blue Mountain 13-1.
Libby Bogie was the Blue Mountain pitcher that day and Westside coach Laurie Serrani recalled that she threw hard and notched 11 strikeouts. She also walked nine.
"I suspect her control is probably a lot better now," Serrani said.
Serrani's own pitchers, Elizabeth Bailey and Kiana Grabowski, are pretty proficient at throwing strikes.
"Liz has a little more velocity and I think Kiana has more rotation on the ball. I can see using both," Serrani said.
Bailey and Grabowski have the luxury of a strong catcher with Kiera Pipeling.
A strength of the Golden Horde is hitting. Pipeling gives them an adept bunter and slap hitter. Bailey and Bailey Sevigny provide a lot of thump in the middle of the order.
Kasey Serrani, Laurie's niece, is probably the most improved hitter since the beginning of the year and has been moving up in the order.
"I noticed in filling out the lineup the other day that I have a lot of confidence in everyone," coach Serrani said.
The West Rutland defense has been solid and the outfield play especially strong with flyhawk Rebecca DeKalb in center field. She has great range and reads the ball well off the bat.
The Bucks bring a record of 9-7 to Castleton with the noteworthy accomplishment of knocking off the No. 1 seed in the semifinals, a 10-7 extra-inning win over Danville.
West Rutland is 17-1 after beating Black River 15-4 in its semifinal game.
Westside is looking for its fourth state title and won one as recently as 2017.
The Bucks have two state crowns, the last coming in 2015.
