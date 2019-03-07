BARRE — Emi Vaughn and Namya Benjamin had eight points apiece in the second half to help top-seeded Thetford pull away from Windsor, 55-48 in a semifinals game between the last two Division III girls state champions at Barre Auditorium Thursday night.
Thetford will play No. 8 Oxbow, a 40-33 upset winner over No. 5 Green Mountain, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The 19-2 Panthers will be looking for a three-game sweep of the Olympians.
Vaughn finished with 16 points and Benjamin 13 for Thetford, the 2017 champion.
Olivia Rockwood had 14 points for defending champion Windsor but had only one free throw in the second half.
Adi Prior had 11 points for the third-seeded Jacks and Evelyn Page 10 — all of them after intermission.
Thetford led 26-23 at halftime, led by Vaughn with eight points. Rockwood had 13 and Prior nine for Windsor, which had only three people score to the Panthers’ six.
Thetford extended the lead to 40-29 in the third period, when Vaughn had six points for the Panthers and Reese Perry six for the Jacks.
Thetford won the third period 14-8 and took its largest lead at 47-33 with 5:00 to play.
Windsor ended its season at 17-4.
bob.fredette @rutlandherald.com
