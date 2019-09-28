Erin McClallen put the Rutland High School Raiders on top 10 minutes into the second half but they couldn't hold on, falling to Mount Anthony 2-1 in Southern Vermont League soccer Saturday at Alumni Field.
"We had some miscommunication," said Rutland coach Lori McClallen. "We weren't tracking our marks all the way to the goal line."
Jordan Mattison scored both Patriot goals.
Mount Anthony is now 3-6.
The Raiders, 2-6, will be at Burr and Burton Thursday.
West Rutland 7, Poultney 0
POULTNEY — Kiera Pipeling scored four times as West Rutland shut out Poultney 7-0 in SVL soccer Saturday.
Kiana Grabowski added a pair of goals as the Golden Horde moved to 7-1.
They will host Arlington on Tuesday.
Poultney is 0-7.
Springfield 1, Fair Haven 0
SPRINGFIELD — Jenna Veysey scored with an assist from Haley Streeter to give Springfield a 1-0 win over Fair Haven in a tough defensive battle Saturday. It was the season's first loss for the Slaters.
"They're a good team and came after us real hard after we scored," said Cosmo coach Ray Curren. "We were able to hang on."
Meagan Stagner made six saves picking up the shutout.
Emma Ezzo made four saves for the Slaters, 6-1-1.
Springfield, 7-2, will be at Otter Valley Tuesday.
Leland & Gray 8, Green Mountain 0
CHESTER — Ellie Longo, Erin Bates, and Emma O'Brien each scored a pair of goals as Leland & Gray Blanked Green Mountain 8-0 Saturday. Ainsley Myer and Izzy Amaden each added a goal as the Rebels moved to 6-2.
Leland & Gray hosts Windsor on Wednesday.
Woodstock 5, Mill River 0
WOODSTOCK - Woodstock shut out Mill River 5-0 in SVL soccer Saturday to improve to 3-3-1.
"The girls lacked the intensity and the focus I was hoping for," said Minuteman coach Shawn Bendig. "We're playing either D-I or D-II teams every game and it wears on them. We'll be fine when we play teams in our division, but that won't be until the playoffs; if we get to the playoffs."
BOYS' SOCCER
Brattleboro 3, Green Mountain 1
BRATTLEBORO — Everett Mosher scored Green Mountain's lone goal as they fell to Brattleboro 3-1 Saturday.
Green Mountain is now 6-2 and hosts Green Mountain Valley on Tuesday.
Brattleboro is 3-7-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Otter Valley 7, Springfield 0
BRANDON — Alia Edmunds picked up the hat trick as Otter Valley topped Springfield 7-0 in SVL field hockey Saturday.
Brittney Jackson added a pair of goals and Morgan and Ryleigh LaPorte each added one.
The score could have been worse if Springfield's Anna Church had not made 26 saves.
Ellie Ross made six saves for the Otters as they improve to 5-2. They travel to Fair Haven on Tuesday.
Springfield is 1-7.
FOOTBALL
Saturday's scores: St. Johnsbury 56, Burlington/South Burlington 6; CVU 21, Rice 14; Otter Valley 23, Oxbow 15; Woodstock 44, Mill River 13; Poultney 28, Woodstock 13.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 5, Southern Maine 0
CASTLETON - Tatum Shappy scored twice in the first three minutes to give Castleton more than enough offense as they stopped Southern Maine 5-0 in women's soccer action Saturday.
Loren Henderson made eight saves in picking up the shutout as Castleton improved to 2-1 in Little East Conference play.
Rylee Nichols and Makenzi Bellando also scored for Castleton and Southern Maine added an own goal.
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 5, UMass-Dartmouth 0
DARTMOUTH, MA — Castleton dominated UMass-Dartmouth in Little East field hockey Saturday, winning 5-0 and putting 28 shots on goal to the Corsairs' two.
Olivia Trevisani, Kaitlin Bardellini, Loretta Blakeney, Ellie Gevry, and Cydney Jeffrey all scored goals for the Spartans.
Tashia Pashby-Rockwood picked up the shutout as the Castleton improved to 3-1 in conference play.
MEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 3, Southern Maine 1
GORHAM, Maine — Jack Kingdon had a pair of goals and an assist as Castleton stopped Southern Maine 3-1 in men's Little East soccer Saturday.
Jacob Henderson added a score for the Spartans as they are now 1-1 in conference play.
Alex Fernald picked up the win in net.
