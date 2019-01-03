CRAFTSBURY — Caitlin Patterson and Kyle Bratrud plowed methodically and endlessly through new snow Thursday at the opening race of the 2019 Cross Country Ski Championships.
At the finish, they found their pot of gold.
Patterson, a 28-year-old UVM graduate, won the women’s 10-kilometer classic race in 30 minutes, 44.7 seconds. The Olympian competes for the Craftsbury Green Racing Project and she set the same tone she did last year when she swept all four events at U.S. Nationals. The powdery tracks were not as firm for the women’s race after the high volume of male racers, forcing Patterson to do a lot of running on the uphills and double-poling in general.
Bratrud competes for the Stratton Mountain T2 team and finished the men’s 15k race in 41:41.8. The 25-year-old was comfortably in front of Craftsbury Green Racing Project competitor Adam Martin (second, 42:12.8). Four-time Olympians Kris Freeman and Andrew Newell both earned solid results against a large field of mostly younger skiers. Freeman placed third at the age of 38 (42:27.6), while the 35-year-old Newell wound up ninth (43:12).
The Craftsbury Outdoor Center was buzzing with action all day as 258 women and 310 men crossed the finish line in the interval-start event. Mother Nature cooperated by dumping 4 inches of fresh snow on the course, creating slower but more controllable conditions for the late-morning men’s start.
Bratrud headed out from the 42nd position and immediately established a scorching pace, crossing the 5k checkpoint in 13:33.1. Martin and Freeman started before Bratrud and lost over 15 seconds to the leader.
At the 10k mark, Bratrud was 24 seconds in front of Martin’s time, while Alaska Pacific University skiers Scott Patterson and David Norris were also battling for the podium. Freeman trailed both APU athletes heading into the final 5k segment but he turned on the jets to secure third.
Caitlin joined her brother Scott at last year’s Olympics in South Korea, and she was a clear pre-race favorite Thursday after last year’s dominant performance. The women started early in the afternoon and the only racers close to Patterson at the midway checkpoint were Australian National Team representative Jessica Yeaton (seven back), Barton’s Ida Sargent (15 seconds back) and Elmore’s Kaitlynn Miller (17 seconds back). Patterson’s second lap was almost as fast as her first, leading to a 20-second victory over Yeaton (second, 30:55.2). Miller rounded out the podium in third (31:22.1), while Sargent faded to ninth (32:05.6).
Patterson, Miller and Sargent are former Olympians who will be podium favorites again during the upcoming days of racing. Patterson finished 26th in a 30k classic race at the 2018 Winter Games and was 34th in the 15k skiathlon. She placed fourth during a World Cup skiathlon event in South Korea two years ago, and last year she was 20th in a 10K classic World Cup race in Slovenia.
Miller is a 27-year-old who led Stowe High School to a state championship in 2008 before competing for Bowdoin College. She returned to Craftsbury in 2014 and won her first national title in 2015. Last year she recorded a trio of top-three results at nationals. Sargent is the most experienced World Cup skier of the trio and will be a leading contender to win the freestyle or classic sprints.
Friday’s 1.5k classic sprints will begin at 9:30 a.m. Following quarterfinals and semifinals, the women’s final will start at 1:25 p.m. and the men’s final will begin 10 minutes later. Paralympic sprints will run from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, while Sunday’s slate features a 20k mass-start freestyle race for women at 9 a.m. and a 30k men’s event at 10:30 a.m. National championships will conclude Tuesday with 1.5k freestyle sprints.
A big crew of Central Vermonters and other skiers with ties to the Green Mountain State also stood out at the opening day of nationals. In the women’s race, the Craftsbury train also included Elizabeth Guiney (14th, 32:43.9), Corey Stock (34th, 33:58.7), Quincy Massey-Bierman (100th, 36:28.7) and Abigail Streinz (121st, 37:13.9).
Also racing for UVM were Margie Freed (32nd, 33:48.7), Lizzie Larkins (94th, 36:21.7) and Mackenzie Rizio (111th, 36:47). Middlebury College’s top performers were Annika Landis (30th, 33:44.5), Alexandra Lawson (44th, 34:23.5), Avery Ellis (53rd, 34:53.4), Mae Chalmers (82nd, 35:50.8) and Sophie Hodges (110th, 36:43.7).
Competing for Middlebury College were Lewis Nottonson (33rd, 44:04), Peter Wolter (43rd, 44:48.6), Sam Wood (66th, 45:54.5), Sam Hodges (99th, 47:12.9), Collin Wilson (125th, 48:03), Calvin Bates (141st, 48:31.7) and Gabriel Mahoney (243rd, 52:24.8).
